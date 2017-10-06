Application process opens for 2018 Leadership Sheridan County

SHERIDAN — The application process for Leadership Sheridan County has opened for the 2018 class.

Leadership Sheridan County is an educational program designed to broaden the base of quality leadership by inspiring citizens to assume leadership roles, extending awareness of community resources, and strengthening individual leadership skills.

Anyone, age 18 or older, may apply to participate in Leadership Sheridan County. Area businesses, public and private agencies, civic groups and other organizations are asked to sponsor individuals with leadership potential for participation in the program.

Participants should possess a desire to learn about the history and the future of Sheridan County, both from an economic and a cultural perspective. Program participants must have the support and commitment of their employer. This ensures that the participant is able to fulfill the program requirements.

Applications for the program are due Oct. 31 and can be found on the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce website, sheridanwyomingchamber.org.