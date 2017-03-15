Apple and pork, the perfect pairing

APPLE GLAZED PORK LOIN ROAST WITH PINEAPPLE STUFFING

Servings: makes 12 to 15 (3-ounce) cooked weight servings of pork and 12 servings of stuffing

Preparation time: 30 minutes

Cooking time: roast: 60 to 80 minutes; stuffing: 50 minutes to 1 hour; standing time: 5 to 10 minutes

INGREDIENTS

For the stuffing:

1/2 cup butter, at room temperature

1/3 cup sugar

4 eggs

1 (20-ounce) can crushed pineapple with juice

12 slices dense white bread, cut into 1-inch pieces

For the roast:

3- to 4-pound top loin pork roast

1 tablespoon dried basil

Coarse salt and pepper to taste

For the apple glaze:

1 cup apple juice

1/4 cup brown sugar

1/4 cup less-sodium soy sauce

1/4 cup less-sodium Worcestershire sauce

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. For the stuffing: In a large mixing bowl, cream butter and sugar with an electric mixer about 30 seconds to 1 minute or until fluffy. Add eggs, one at a time, beating until incorporated before adding the next egg. Add pineapple with juice and bread pieces and stir until evenly coated with egg mixture. Pour into a 9-by-13-inch baking dish coated with cooking spray. Bake 50 minutes to 1 hour or until browned on top; cool 10 minutes before serving.

Meanwhile, rub pork roast with basil, salt and pepper. Place roast fat-side up in a roasting pan. In a bowl, add apple juice, brown sugar, soy sauce and Worcestershire sauce. Mix well. Using a basting brush, baste roast with apple glaze. Place roast in oven and cook 20 minutes per pound or until pork has reached an internal temperature of 145 degrees. Let stand 5 minutes. Slice pork and serve alongside stuffing.

Per serving (stuffing): 223 calories, 4 grams protein, 10 grams fat (42 percent calories from fat), 5.4 grams saturated fat, 27 grams carbohydrate, 82 milligrams cholesterol, 274 milligrams sodium, 1 gram fiber.

Carb count: 2.

Per serving (pork roast with glaze): 200 calories, 25 grams protein, 6 grams fat (26 percent calories from fat), 1.7 grams saturated fat, 11 grams carbohydrate, 71 milligrams cholesterol, 228 milligrams sodium, no fiber.

Carb count: 1.

By Susan Nicholson

Andrews McMeel Syndication