Antelope Butte raises $22,507 with Ullr Ball

SHERIDAN — The Antelope Butte Foundation raised more than $22,000 during its second annual Ullr Ball Friday night.

ABF Executive Director and Ski-EO Andrew Gast said about 225 tickets were sold for the ball with only about 65 sold during the event’s presale. The event raised more than twice the amount it did last year.

Board of Directors Vice President Jeff Grant said he was happy with the event’s turnout, and that like other events the foundation organizes he hopes the Ullr Ball will continue to grow in coming years.

“We know there’s some other events going on in Sheridan tonight and I’m very pleased,” Grant said Friday about the turnout.

“We were in a smaller room last year that was overly crowded; this is looking great.”

Grant said the event had $40,000 worth of items donated for the silent auction, including framed paintings and prints, sports and entertainment tickets, sports memorabilia, food and drink gift baskets and cards, sports gear and vacations.

During the event, Grant announced that the opening of the mountain recreation area is no longer an if, but a when. He said that with the exception of the land itself, which is owned by the U.S. Forest Service, the foundation has successfully bought all parts of the resort, including the lodge, lifts and the garage. Now the nonprofit is working on modernizations and upgrades, which is what the funds from Friday night will go toward.

Gast said the first focus is the lodge. He said right now the organization is framing rooms, fixing showers and doing other patch-ups like repairing a leaky roof.

Once the snow melts and the organization gets USFS approval, he said, they’ll start on building renovations like drywall and carpet updates.

“It feels fantastic,” Gast said about establishing ownership after years of it being a concept. “It’s really satisfying to see things really actually happening.”

Gast said that lately it seems like support for Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area has been growing, and that he’s receiving more calls about the project and more offers to volunteer. He also said that they’ve had many meetings with big donors.

Jacob Sundquist came to the ball Friday decked out in retro ski gear to support the reopening of his childhood ski lodge.

He said he started skiing at Antelope Butte when he was about 8 years old, and since he went to Tongue River schools, which only have classes Monday through Thursday, he’d spend Friday through Sunday at Antelope Butte.

“Heartbreaking,” Sundquist said about the closing of the lodge. “That’s all I ever wanted to do was ski up there.”

Providing another place to make those childhood introductions to the sport is what Grant said Antelope Butte is really about.

“We’re more than about Antelope Butte the mountain ski area,” Grant said. “We really are about mountain recreation and providing a place for kids and their grandkids can come and enjoy that mountain; that’s really at the heart of what we’re doing.”