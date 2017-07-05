Antelope Butte continues fundraising efforts

SHERIDAN — Volunteers with the Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area showcased lodge improvements and their summer vision last weekend during the second annual Bighorn Mountains Brewfest.

Antelope Butte CEO Josh Law said renovations for the lodge include expanding the ground and top floors, updating the interior and adding porches and a gabled roof to the back.

It also includes making the entry more welcoming and inviting, a task they started about three weeks ago and showed off Saturday.

Law said the nonprofit organization also wants to add a magic carpet ski lift for beginners to go along with its two other lifts — one a 3,000-foot-long double-chair lift and the other a hodgepodge lift made up of reused parts from other ski areas.

He said last summer was about removing mold and getting the inside ready for construction, which cost about $20,000. He said this summer the nonprofit will continue to focus on the outside of the lodge, removing the atrium on the back and adding the gabled roof.

Law’s main focus, though, is fundraising.

Law said the Dan and Jeanne Scott Family Foundation has put up a $100,000 match, which the nonprofit CEO and volunteers have until the end of the year to raise. Law said so far they’ve raised about $30,000.

Antelope Butte Foundation board President Mark Weitz said while the numbers aren’t final, Saturday’s event raised about $15,000 between tickets, merchandise sales and donations. He said the rough head count for the event was about 650 people.

Law said one of the challenges he and the board are working with when it comes to fundraising is the location of the lodge. He said where other projects in town have more exposure, it’s a three-hour commitment from possible donors to get them to the lodge, show them around and share Antelope Butte’s vision.

But, Law said, events like the Brewfest and its upcoming Summer Festival are opportunities to show the vision for summer activities.

And while Antelope Butte isn’t helping at Burgess Junction Visitor Center this year as the nonprofit had planned, Law said in the future he sees the partnership as an opportunity to continue to get the word out about the recreation area.

He said it would allow the nonprofit to have a presence in two counties — Burgess Junction Visitor Center in Sheridan County and Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area in Big Horn County — telling people about, and possibly selling packages for, what’s just down the road.

“There’s opportunity there but I don’t like to think of it as mission drift at all,” Law said. “…But we are really focused on Antelope Butte here and getting the lodge taken care of.”

As for the recreation area’s opening, Law said while there’s potential for partial openings and he wants to open as soon as possible, he wants to open with everything complete. He said this means he’s guessing an opening in 2018 or 2019, rather than 2017 as the nonprofit leadership had hoped.

He said though fundraising is a huge part of this, the other thing that puts a delay on opening is the physical work that needs to be done. He said work on the ski lifts requires a specific skill set and those workers are already booked.

“We don’t’ want to do a halfway job on this,” Law said. “And even right now we’re working to renovate a few things with the dollars we have to show progress, to show the vision and to begin to live into that as much as possible.”

Law said anyone interested in the project should contact him at josh@antelopebutte.org.



Courtesy Graphics | Antelope Butte Foundation

Renderings of the finished Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Lodge are based on architectural plans.