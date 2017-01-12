Antarctica film screening, presentation set for Wednesday

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library will host a presentation and film screening Jan. 18 at 6 p.m.

The film, “Antarctica — A year on ice,” will be shown and then Sheridan residents Lenny and Rhoda Bonneau will give a short program.

The film is a stunning journey to the end of the world with the scientists, technicians and craftsmen who live there.

It captures storms, nature’s grandeur and everyday moments.

The Bonneaus spent 15 and 13 summers (Wyoming winters), respectively, living and working at McMurdo research station in Antarctica as support crew with the U.S. Antarctic Program. They will share photos and stories from their experience and answer questions about life on the ice.

All are welcome to attend.

The Sheridan County Fulmer Public Library is located at 335 W. Alger St.