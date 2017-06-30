American Legion Baseball

Bats disappear inTroopers’ loss to Greeley

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Troopers were held to just two hits in an opening-round loss of the Firecracker Tournament in Cheyenne Thursday. Jeff Shanor and Kade Eisele had the lone Sheridan hits, and Greely, Colorado, scored eight runs in the final two innings to secure a 9-0 shutout victory.

Sheridan opened the game with three straight groundouts, and the hitting never picked up. Through the first four innings of the seven-inning contest, the Troopers only reached base twice — via an error and a walk. They struck out six times in those four trips to the plate.

The team’s first hit came on a Shanor line drive in the fifth that moved runners to second and third, but Sheridan was unable to score.

While Sheridan’s pitching kept the team in it early, a two-run home run opened the floodgates in the bottom of the fifth. Greeley score five in the inning and added three more in the sixth to put the game away.

Noah Gustafson started for Sheridan, giving up six hits and six runs. Austin Borzenski came in at relief and gave up three hits and three runs in just over an inning.

The Firecracker Tournament continues through the weekend.

Parker throws one-hitter, Jets blow out Douglas

SHERIDAN — The pitching continued its run of consistency for the Jets Thursday in a 15-0 win over the Douglas Cats.

Jaxon Parker gave up just one hit in a complete game shutout that he and his team controlled from the opening pitch. Parker struck out seven and walked only two as he needed just 58 pitches to take the win.

After a scoreless first inning, Sheridan scored four in the second and never looked back. Four more runners scored in the third, and an eight-run fourth was enough to call the game early.

Ayden Roush and Jaron Brewer each had perfect 2-for-2 days at the plate for the Jets. Roush added two RBIs and two runs, while Brewer scored three times and drove in one. Sheridan walked nine times and had 11 RBIs on 15 hits.

The Jets continue a tournament this weekend in Casper.