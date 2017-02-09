WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

American Idol winner to perform at WYO


SHERIDAN — The winner of the 2006 season of American Idol, Taylor Hicks, will perform at the WYO Theater on Tuesday.

The show is set to begin at 7:30 p.m.

Tickets for adults cost $32. The cost is $29.50 for seniors and military members and $26.50 for students.

For additional information, see wyotheater.com.

The WYO Theater is located at 42 N. Main St.

