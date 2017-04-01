Alicke named Summit Award winner

Academics for All is pleased to honor Laura Alicke as this week’s Summit Award winner. She is a senior at Sheridan High School and currently maintains a 3.76 GPA in a rigorous course load including calculus II, Advanced Placement biology, three college level courses and a PaCE internship with dentist, Dr. Michelle Meehan.

Alicke was born and raised in Germany and grew up bilingual. Before enrolling at Sheridan High School as a junior, she attended schools in Germany and Texas, where she started running at 14 years old.

Alicke began running cross country as a freshman in Dallas, Texas, and explains, “I just love running – I enjoy the team aspect of cross country and track, sure – and I just love to run!” Alicke shared this love with her team as a captain of the cross-country team. Also, her love of running was displayed at the indoor state track meet this winter, where she and her 4×800-meter relay team took first place. Individually, Alicke took fifth in the state when she ran the 2-mile race in 11 minutes, 56 seconds.

“As an athlete, I have found Laura to be the most positive teammate and competitor,” said Art Baures, SHS cross-country coach. “Her commitment to the sport of running only paralleled with her commitment to her team. She has set a standard that will be carried on after she graduates from Sheridan High School by others on the team. Her legacy will be that of excellence and compassion for others. It is amazing that someone so driven is able to treat people the exact way that she would want to be treated.”

Ed Fessler, dean of students at Sheridan High School said he has gotten to know Alicke well.

“In my estimation, she is the total package,” Fessler said. “Laura is low key about her accomplishments. She is focused, self-motivated, humble and locked in. Be it athletic or academic, Laura sets goals for herself and then gets after them with a quiet tenacity. To top it off, Laura is one of the nicest individuals in our school! Laura’s presence makes SHS a better community.”

Not only is Alicke an outstanding student and athlete, she is an attentive and doting sister to Jacob, 10, Kayley, 8, Macey, 6, and Luke, 2, who she has taught some German. Alicke lives with her father, Falk, and step-mother Libby and siblings in Sheridan. Her mother, Wiebke Alicke, lives in Germany with Alicke’s brother, Finn. She will visit them both this summer.

Alicke’s parents, have all served as positive influences and encouragement.

“My dad is so important to me and he taught me about Jesus,” Alicke said. “He inspires me by his hard work (and how) he loves others well.”

Her stepmom, Libby, has served as motivation in running, in Alicke’s faith and in helping her figure things out.

“She adjusts to change well — she has had her fair share of it coming back and forth (US to Germany) her whole life and has still always thrived where she is,” Alicke’s stepmother said. “Her smile, joy and excitement for life is contagious.”

When Alicke speaks of her mother, Wiebke, in Germany, she is proud and grateful.

“She is always there for me and I think it is amazing how she managed everything with work and being a single mom,” Alicke said.

Alicke’s dedication, perseverance and hard work have been acknowledged and rewarded with an academic scholarship known as the Regent Scholarship at Texas A&M-Commerce. Also, Alicke will represent Texas A&M University-Commerce in their cross-country and track and field programs, for which she also received scholarships.