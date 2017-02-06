Akcita Win to gather Tuesday

SHERIDAN — Akcita Win will hold its February meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Country Kitchen in Sheridan.

The group’s guest speaker is Kay Wallick and she will talk about a “Dementia Friendly Community.”

All are welcome to attend the meeting, however reservations are required and need to be called in to President Connie Goodwin at 751-2550.

The Country Kitchen is located at 2617 N. Main St.