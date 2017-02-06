WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Akcita Win to gather Tuesday


SHERIDAN — Akcita Win will hold its February meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the Country Kitchen in Sheridan.  

The group’s guest speaker is Kay Wallick and she will talk about a “Dementia Friendly Community.” 

All are welcome to attend the meeting, however reservations are required and need to be called in to President Connie Goodwin at 751-2550.

The Country Kitchen is located at 2617 N. Main St.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..