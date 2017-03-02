Akcita Win to gather March 7

SHERIDAN — Akcita Win will meet March 7 at 6 p.m. at the Trails End Elephant King restaurant.

The program will include information on the North Main Improvement Association.

Akcita Win is a women’s sorority that meets monthly and is open to the public.

Reservation are required and should be called in to Connie Goodwin at 751-2550.

The Elephant King is located at 2125 N. Main St.