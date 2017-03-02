WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Akcita Win to gather March 7
SHERIDAN — Akcita Win will meet March 7 at 6 p.m. at the Trails End Elephant King restaurant.
The program will include information on the North Main Improvement Association.
Akcita Win is a women’s sorority that meets monthly and is open to the public.
Reservation are required and should be called in to Connie Goodwin at 751-2550.
The Elephant King is located at 2125 N. Main St.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region.
