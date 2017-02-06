Agray’s Inc. suffers small structure fire

SHERIDAN — The Agray’s Inc. building at 554 E. Brundage Lane suffered damage from a small structure fire that started late Sunday night.

Sheridan Fire-Rescue received a call for a smoke investigation at Agray’s at 11:36 p.m. Sunday. On scene, it was determined to be a structure fire.

The Goose Valley Fire Department, Sheridan Police Department, Rocky Mountain Ambulance and Montana-Dakota Utilities all responded to the scene.

Crews encountered the fire primarily in the attic of the business, but discovered areas on the first floor that also received fire damage. Crews remained on scene until 2:27 a.m. and protected the building overnight.

The origin and cause investigators remained in the building as of 8:30 a.m. Monday to determine probable ignition sources.