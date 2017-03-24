Sheridan County School District #3

School Board Work Session

5 p.m. Wednesday

Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room

• 2017-2018 Budget

A. 2017-2018 staffing

B. 2017-2018 preliminary budget projection (Mr. Rohrer)

C. Budget cuts (Mr. Auzqui)

• 6:45 – 7 pm. Short break

Special School Board Meeting

7 p.m. Wednesday

Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room

• Call to order

• Roll call

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Approval of agenda

• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments

• Misty Stoll

A. Present petition to rescind the vote to not renew Mrs. Wright contract

• Action items

A. Approval of Paula Brown’s letter of retirement because she’s retiring at the end of the 2016-2017 school year

B. Approval of Annette Graham’s letter of resignation

C. Approval of administration’s recommendation for certified staff for 2017-2018

1. Continuing contract teachers

2. Non-continuing contract teachers

• Discussion items

• Superintendent report

• From the board

• Adjourn

Sheridan City Planning Commission

7 p.m. Monday

City Council Chamber, City Hall

• Call to order and roll call of members

• Approval of agenda as presented

• Review, correction and approval of minutes of Feb. 27 meeting

• Consideration of PL-17-2: Woods Addition, Lot 18, Block 10 annexation; 534 Washington St. A request to annex .89 acres, to be zoned R-4 Residence District, and the portion of Washington Street adjacent to lot 18. Located north-west of E College Ave and Washington St.

• Consideration of PL-17-5: Minor Subdivision of Lot 2, Cloud Peak Ranch Nineteenth Filing. A request to subdivide 1.23 acres, from 1 lot, into 5 lots. Zoned B-1 Business District. Located south-east of Mydland Road and Fairway Court.

• Staff presentation: Introduction and discussion of potential sign code changes

• Comments from commissioners and staff

• Adjourn

Sheridan County Commission

Regular Session Staff Meeting

9 a.m. Monday

Second Floor Commission Library, Sheridan County Courthouse

• Call to order

• Staff/elected reports

• Discussion with Kentz Willis, UW Interim Extension Director, concerning hiring a full time position to fill a vacancy

• Adjourn