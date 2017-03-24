WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Agendas
Sheridan County School District #3
School Board Work Session
5 p.m. Wednesday
Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room
• 2017-2018 Budget
A. 2017-2018 staffing
B. 2017-2018 preliminary budget projection (Mr. Rohrer)
C. Budget cuts (Mr. Auzqui)
• 6:45 – 7 pm. Short break
Sheridan County School District #3
Special School Board Meeting
7 p.m. Wednesday
Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room
• Call to order
• Roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments
• Misty Stoll
A. Present petition to rescind the vote to not renew Mrs. Wright contract
• Action items
A. Approval of Paula Brown’s letter of retirement because she’s retiring at the end of the 2016-2017 school year
B. Approval of Annette Graham’s letter of resignation
C. Approval of administration’s recommendation for certified staff for 2017-2018
1. Continuing contract teachers
2. Non-continuing contract teachers
• Discussion items
• Superintendent report
• From the board
• Adjourn
Sheridan City Planning Commission
7 p.m. Monday
City Council Chamber, City Hall
• Call to order and roll call of members
• Approval of agenda as presented
• Review, correction and approval of minutes of Feb. 27 meeting
• Consideration of PL-17-2: Woods Addition, Lot 18, Block 10 annexation; 534 Washington St. A request to annex .89 acres, to be zoned R-4 Residence District, and the portion of Washington Street adjacent to lot 18. Located north-west of E College Ave and Washington St.
• Consideration of PL-17-5: Minor Subdivision of Lot 2, Cloud Peak Ranch Nineteenth Filing. A request to subdivide 1.23 acres, from 1 lot, into 5 lots. Zoned B-1 Business District. Located south-east of Mydland Road and Fairway Court.
• Staff presentation: Introduction and discussion of potential sign code changes
• Comments from commissioners and staff
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commission
Regular Session Staff Meeting
9 a.m. Monday
Second Floor Commission Library, Sheridan County Courthouse
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Discussion with Kentz Willis, UW Interim Extension Director, concerning hiring a full time position to fill a vacancy
• Adjourn
Staff Reports
Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)
- Aspiring engineer Lenzi named Summit Award winner - March 24, 2017
- Julian Sands to perform in celebration of Harold Pinter - March 24, 2017
- Faculty lecture to focus on police, rescue dogs - March 24, 2017