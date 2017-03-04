Agendas – March 4, 2017

Sheridan County Conservation District Board of Supervisors

Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 4 p.m.

Upstairs conference room, Cottonwood Building, 1949 Sugarland Drive

•Approval of Agenda

•Contracts/Requests

•Cloud Peak Accounting Estimate

•Big Goose Creek Septic Contract

•Minutes from February 7, 2017

•Financial

•Monthly Budget Report

•Voucher/Check Approval

•Preliminary Budget Projections

•On-Line Banking Issues

•Old Business

•Goose Creek Education Proposal

•Land Exchange Workshop Request

•New Business

•Brownfields Grant Writing Workshop

•Program Updates

•Watershed Updates

•Project Updates

•Outreach Updates

•Tree Program Update

•Natural Resources Conservation Service Report

•Staff Report

•Executive Session for Annual Staff Evaluations

•Adjourn

—-

BOCC Regular Staff Meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse Addition

224 South Main Street, Sheridan, Second Floor Commission Library #216

Monday, March 6, 2017, 8:45 a.m.

•Call to Order

•Voucher Review

•Staff/Elected Reports

•Discussion with Joan Tellez concerning the proposed Ramaco Mine

•Adjourn

—-

Ranchester Town Council

Ranchester Town Hall

Tuesday, March 7, 2017, 6:30 p.m.

•Call to Order and Roll Call

•Pledge of Allegiance

•Approve and Sign Minutes from last regular council meeting held Feb. 21, 2017

•Approval of current agenda

•Old Business

•Second reading of Ordinance 9-5-140 Keeping of Livestock is Restricted Within the Town of Ranchester

•Communication: Remind app

•Mayor’s Report

•New Business

•First Federal Bank and Trust (Alternative method of securitizing deposits)

•National Service Recognition Proclamation

•Report on Projects

•Special Committee Report

•Approval of Bills

•Adjournment

•Future Meetings

•NFIP Workshop, March 21, 2017, at 5:30 p.m.

•Town Council Meetings: March 21, April 4, April 18

—-

Sheridan County School District #2 Board of Trustees Meeting

Central Office – Board Room

Monday, March 6, 2017, 6 p.m.

•Call to Order

•Pledge of Allegiance

•Recognition

•Achieving Success for All, Meadowlark Elementary – Craig Dougherty

•We the People, State Champions 2017 – Tyson Emborg

•Hayden Hastings, State Wrestling Champion – Don Julian

•Approval of Agenda

•Welcome – Audience Comments

•Consent Agenda Items

•Approval of board meeting minutes – Feb. 6, 2017

•Approval of Bills for Payment

•Old Business

•Capital construction update (information) – Craig Dougherty

•Next level update (information) – Mitch Craft

•Approval of policies (action) – Traci Turk

•Recess for public hearing on facility plan being submitted to the Wyoming School Facilities Commission

•Update summary for facility plan FY 2017-2018 (action) – Julie Carroll

•New Business

•Kindergarten registration update (information) – Scott Stults

•Memorial fund scholarship recommendations (action) – Roxie Taft

•Appointment to the School Risk Retention Program (SRRP) Joint Powers Board (action) – Roxie Taft

•Reports and communication

•Board of Trustees

•Board reports

•Committee reports

•Endowment Fund Committee (information) – Trustees Schatz and Wilson

•Board meeting schedule revised (action) – Chairman Perkins

•Other

•PTO/Parents/Students/Organizations

•Site administration and staff

•District reports

•Superintendent – Board goal updates (information) – Craig Dougherty

•Executive session

•Personal matters, W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ii)

•To consider or receive any information classified as confidential by law, W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ix)

•Adjournment

—-



Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees Meeting

Hospital Conference Rooms A and B

Thursday, March 9, 2017, 4 p.m.

•Call to Order

•Welcome, Public Comments, Introductions

•Approval of February board meeting agenda (action)

•Approval of January board meeting minutes – Feb. 1, 2017 (action)

•Old Business

•Quality Committee Report (information)

•Medical staff report

•Credentialing (action)

•Administration report (information)

•Master planning

•Population health

•Physician recruitment

•Finance committee report

•Financial statements (information)

•Capital reallocation (action)

•Foundation report (information)

•Building committee report (information)

•Other business

•Executive session

•Adjournment

—-



Sheridan City Council

Sheridan City Hall

Monday, March 6, 2017, 6 p.m.

Special City Council Meeting, 6 p.m.

•Call to Order

•Pledge of Allegiance

•Firefighter Contract Negotiations

Regular City Council Meeting, 7 p.m.

•Call to Order

•Invocation – Tony Forman, Cornerstone Church

•Roll call of members and junior council

•Public hearing, Resolution #08-17, Goldfinch Subdivision

•Approval of Agenda

•Consent Agenda

•Minutes of Special City Council Meeting, Feb. 21, 2017

•Minutes of Regular Council Meeting, Feb. 21, 2017

•Claims

•Girl Scout Week Proclamation

•Junior Council Update

•Staff update

•Utilities Manager Dan Roberts, unveiling of Connect Sheridan Mobile App and demonstration

•Community update

•Director of Sheridan Travel and Tourism Shawn Parker, presentation by Critical Air Service Team (CAST)

•Old Business – none

•New Business

•Planning Director Robert Briggs, approval of Resolution #08-17, Goldfinch Subdivision

•Finances and Administrative Director Jim Harmon

•Acceptance of 2016 Audit

•Approval of YMCA Aquatics Center Agreement

•Comment from the Council and the Public

•Adjournment