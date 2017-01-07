Agendas — Jan. 7, 2017

School Board Work Session

5 p.m. Wednesday

Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room

• Wyoming School Funding White Paper Review

• Journey Toward Standard Based Report Cards Part 1

• Establish dates for Governance Leadership Training

• Short break

• Clear Creek Recreation District Board meeting

• Short break

Sheridan County School District #3

School Board Meeting

7 p.m. Wednesday

Clearmont Elementary Multi-Purpose Room

• Call to order

• Roll call

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Approval of agenda

• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments

• District presentation (TBA)

• Consent items

A. Approval of warrants and vouchers

B. Approval of minutes

1. Dec. 14, 2016 special board meeting

2. Dec. 14, 2016 regular board meeting

C. Approval of executive session minutes

1. Approval of Dec. 14, 2016 special board meeting executive session / Superintendent evaluation

2. Approval of Dec. 14, 2016 regular board meeting executive session

D. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation Board meeting minutes, Nov. 15, 2016

E. Approve Letter of Resignation

1. Upper Powder River Bus Route Driver, Jonela Malli

F. Approval of open Clear Creek Recreation District Board positions

1. Community member, Stefhanie Buhr

2. Clearmont Town Council member, Anna Switzer

G. Approval of out-of-district requests

1. Hawbaker family, Darion Hawbaker

• Administration reports / updates

A. District activities / Athletics Director (Mr. Sauers) – update

B. Special Education Director (Ms. Dyess) – update / State report update

C. District Technology Supervisor (Mr. Auzqui) – update / District website

D. District Transportation Supervisor (Mr. Roebling) – update

E. District Maintenance Supervisor (Mr. Buhr) – update

F. K-12 Principal (Mrs. Wright)

G. District Food Service Supervisor / Business Manager (Mr. Rohrer) – update /State report update

1. District audit update

2. District financial report – expenditures, revenues

• Review Board policies / leadership governance policies

A. Board policies, 1000 Series

1. 1500 – Sex offender

2. 1510 – Access to school property by sex offenders

B. Leadership governance

1. Leadership Governance 1.3 – Board Member Code of Conduct

2. Leadership Governance 1.4 – Board Member Conflict of Interest

• Action items

A. Approval to remove Board policies (second and final reading)

1. Remove policy 4245 – educational support personnel – holidays

2. Remove policy 4246 –educational support personnel – holidays

B. Approval to accept Administration’s recommendation to approve the following Developmentally Disabled Policy

1. Children aged three through nine experiencing developmental delays. Child with a disability for children aged three through nine (or any subset of that age range, including ages three through five), may, subject to the conditions described in Sec. 300.111(b), include a child—

a. Who is experiencing developmental delays, as defined by the State and as measured by appropriate diagnostic instruments and procedures, in one or more of the following areas: physical development, cognitive development, communication development, social or emotional development, or adaptive development; and

b. Who, by reason thereof, needs special education and related services.

C. Approval of Administration recommendation for the Arvada K-6 teacher ½ year position (TBA)

D. Approve Charles Auzqui as the District Superintendent for 2017-2018

E. Approve Greg Rohrer as the District Business Manager for 2017-2018

• Discussion items

A. HVAC / Bus Barn / Summer MM updates

B. 2017 Legislative update

C. Small School District update

D. Funding update

1. JEC White Paper

2. Update on JEC meeting – Dec. 19, 2016

E. Rock School update

F. WSBA information

• Superintendent report

A. AdvancEd update

B. Upcoming District events

1. Legislative Session, Jan. 10 – March 3

2. WSBA Legislative Forum, Feb. 12-13, Cheyenne

C. WDE Assessment Training, Jan. 29-31, Casper

D. Federal grant update

1. Special board meeting date

2. District audit

• From the Board

• February Board meeting – Feb. 8

A. Establish regular Board agenda items / Approve contracts

1. K-12 Principal

2. K-12 Special Education teacher / director

B. Establish work session agenda (TBA)

• Sign all warrants and vouchers

• Executive session

A. Personnel

• Adjourn

Sheridan City Planning Commission

7 p.m. Monday

City Council Chamber, City Hall

• Call to order and roll call of members

• Election of Chairman

• Election of Vice-Chairman

• Approval of agenda as presented

• Review, correction and approval of minutes of Nov. 28, 2016 meeting

• Old business

• New business

• Consideration of PL-16-42 Minor Subdivision; a request to subdivide +/- 1.51 acres into 2 lots, zoned R-1 Residence District. Located at 5154 Coffeen Ave.

• Comments from Commissioners and staff

• Adjourn

SCSD #1 Work Session

9 a.m. Tuesday

Conference Room – Central Office Ranchester

• Call the meeting to order

• Approval of agenda

• Budget discussion

• Strategic plan discussion/ update

• Executive session

A. Legal

• Adjournment

SCSD #1 Recreation District Board Meeting, 5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Board room – Central Office Ranchester

• Call to order

• Roll call

• Approval of agenda

• Approval of past meeting minutes

• Approval of Treasurer’s report

• Old business

• New business

A. Welcome new members and appoint Board Secretary

B. Funding requests discussion / approval

• Public communications

• Adjournment

Sheridan County Commission Regular Session Staff Meeting

9 a.m. Monday, Second Floor Commission Library #216

• Call to order

• Staff/ elected reports

• Executive session pursuant to W.S. 16-4-405(a)(iii) matters concerning litigation

• Adjourn

Sheridan Memorial Hospital Board of Trustees Meeting

4 p.m. Wednesday

Hospital Conference Rooms A&B

• Call to order

• Welcome, public comments, introductions

• Approval of December board meeting agenda (action)

• Approval of November board meeting minutes – Dec. 7, 2016 (action)

• Old business

• Quality Committee report (information)

• Medical staff report

• Administration report (information)

A. Project outlook

B. Master planning

C. Real estate transaction

D. Title 25 decision

• Finance Committee report

A. Financial statements (information)

B. Access to Capital Reserve funds (action)

• Foundation report (information)

• Building Committee report (information)

• Other business

• Executive session

A. Real estate

• Adjournment

Sheridan County School District #2 Board of Trustees Meeting

6 p.m. Monday

Central Office – Board Room

• Call to order / Pledge of Allegiance

• Recognition

A. National Title I Distinguished School, Woodland Park – Mitch Craft

B. Gatrorade Player of the Year, Coy Steel – Don Juilan

C. Activities Director and Head Coach of the Year, Don Julian – Scott Stults

D. Phillips 66 Grant, Woodland Park – Paige Sanders

• Approval of agenda

• Welcome – audience comments

• Consent agenda items

A. Approval of board meeting minutes – Dec. 5, 2016

B. Approval of bills for payment

• Old business

A. Capital Construction update (information) – Craig Dougherty

B. Next Level update (information) – Mitch Craft

C. Approval of policies (action) – Traci Turk

• New business

A. Audit Report for FY 2015-16 (action) – Alexandra Wilkensen

B. Bus vendor purchase authorization (action) – Andrew Conrad

C. FY 2016-17 grant awards (information) – Mitch Craft

• Reports and communication

A. Board of Trustees

1. Board reports

a. Board committee apointments (information) – Ann Perkins

2. Committee reports

3. Other

B. PTO/parents/students/organizations

C. Site administration and staff

• District reports

A. Superintendent

1. Board goal updates (informational) – Craig Dougherty

• Executive session

A. Personnel Matters, W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ii)

B. To consider or receive any information classified as confidential by law, W.S. 16-4-405(a)(ix)

• Adjournment