Agendas — Jan. 14, 2017

Bighorn Forest Roadless Collaborative

Collaborative Meeting

1 p.m., Wednesday

Johnson County Fire Hall

790 Volunteer Lane, Buffalo

• Co-chairs welcome and lead round robin introductions of meeting attendees

• Facilitator reviews agenda and other logistics for this meeting

• Dan Coughlin presents Google Earth maps describing the collaborative’s recommendations

• Facilitator leads a discussion of a draft recommendation regarding the path (Administrative Procedures Act Petition, legislation, project specific guidance) that their watershed, wildland urban interface, and roadless boundary recommendations should take

• Co-chair Keith Grant and Dan Coughlin review their research into the possible need for a collaborative recommendation regarding irrigation interest

• Co-chairs lead a discussion of the collaborative’s finances

• Set time, date, and location of the next collaborative meeting

• Each member of the public has three minutes to give public comment

• Facilitator leads a round robin to hear collaborative member’s final thoughts on the meeting

• Meeting adjourned

Bighorn Forest Roadless Collaborative

Public Meeting

6 p.m., Wednesday

Johnson County Fire Hall

790 Volunteer Lane, Buffalo

• Co-chairs welcome the public, review the agenda, outline the scope of the meeting, and lead round robin introductions

• Facilitator provides an overview of the collaborative, its processes, and the draft recommendations

• Break into open house format: several map sets positioned around the room, collaborative members mingle with the public and record the public’s comments on notecards

• Facilitator reconvenes the group, reviews the public comments, and describes next steps

• Facilitator leads group in round robin of final thoughts regarding the meeting

• Meeting adjourned

Bighorn Forest Roadless Collaborative

Public Meeting

6 p.m., Thursday

Sheridan County Courthouse Meeting Room

224 South Main Street, Sheridan

• Co-chairs welcome the public, review the agenda, outline the scope of the meeting, and lead round robin introductions

• Facilitator provides an overview of the collaborative, its processes, and the draft recommendations

• Break into open house format: several map sets positioned around the room, collaborative members mingle with the public and record the public’s comments on notecards

• Facilitator reconvenes the group, reviews the public comments, and describes next steps

• Facilitator leads group in round robin of final thoughts regarding the meeting

• Meeting adjourned

Sheridan Area Water Supply Joint Powers Board

Regular Board Meeting

5 p.m., Wednesday

Sheridan County Commissioners Meeting Room

• Call to order

• Acknowledgement of members appointed by governing boards

A. to fill term expiring January 2018

1. City Councilperson – (replacement for Shelleen Smith) to be reported at the meeting

B. to fill term expiring January 2019

1. Sheridan County Commissioner – Bob Rolston

C. to fill term expiring January 2020

1. Mayor, City of Sheridan – Roger Miller

2. Sheridan County Commissioner – Steve Maier

• Election of officers

A. Motion and seconds for nominations for Chairman followed by election

B. Motion and seconds for nominations for Vice-Chairman followed by election

C. Motion and seconds for nominations for Secretary followed by election

D. Motion and seconds for nominations for Treasurer followed by election

• Consent agenda, motion to approve the consent agenda as published

A. Minutes of December 20, 2016 regular meeting

B. Treasurer’s reports, January 2017

1. Bills as of January 13, 2017

2. Account status

3. Investment accounts

4. Budget vs. actual

• Review and approval of agenda, motion to approve the consent agenda as published (or amended)

• Comments from public, non agenda items (ask if anyone from the public would like to comment on items not on the agenda)

• Old business

A. None

• New business

A. Notices of disclosure of pecuniary benefit of financial interest

B. Setting the SAWSJPB meeting schedule for 2017

C. Presentation of audit for FYE 6/30/2016

D. Presentation of single audit for DWSRF 126 boosters for FYE 6/30/2016

• Adjournment

Sheridan County School District 1

Regular Board Meeting

6 p.m., Tuesday

Big Horn High School, Room 211

• Call the meeting to order

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Reading of mission statement

• Roll call

• Approval of agenda

• Alternative schedule public hearing

• Presentations/recognitions

A. Teacher of the month

B. Apple award

C. BHE student council

D. Data presentation (BHE & TRMS)

• Visitors

• Student ambassador report

• Administrators’ reports

• Business manager’s report

• Superintendent’s report

• Policy review (EEADB, EEADC, EEAE, and EEAEA)

• Consent agenda (action)

A. Approval of minutes (December 20, 2016 regular & executive session minutes and January 10, 2017 work session minutes)

B. Personnel action report

C. Approve going to bid on TRMS parking lot project

D. Approve going to bid on security upgrades project

• Old business

A. Approval of policies – 2nd reading (EEAB, and EEAB-R)

• New business

A. Approve 5-year facility plan

B. Approval of superintendent contract renewal

C. Approval of policy – 1st reading (EEAD, EEADA-E, EEACC-R, IICAA and removal of policy IICAA-E1)

D. Correspondence

• Board member reports/requests/concerns

• Board signatures

• Executive session

A. Property

B. Personnel

C. Legal

• Adjournment

Sheridan County Commission

Regular Session Board Meeting

9 a.m., Tuesday, Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, Second Floor Boardroom, 220

• Call to order and pledge

• Consent Agenda

A. Minutes from staff meeting, January 3, 2017

B. Minutes from regular session, January 3, 2017

C. Minutes from staff meeting, January 9, 2017

D. Official bond and oath, Thomas L. Ringley, Commissioner, Sheridan County, 1/4/17-1/4/21, $5,000

E. Official bond and oath, Paul D. Fall, Assessor, Sheridan County, 1/5/17-1/5/18, $5,000

F. Official bond and oath, Mike Connell, Treasurer, Predator Management District of Sheridan County, 1/1/17-1/1/18, $50,000

G. Official bond and oath, Dave W. Hofmeier, Sheriff, Sheridan County, 1/1/17-1/1/18, $15,000

H. Ratify letter of support for Northern WY Mental Health Center, re: contract application with Wyoming Department of Health, Behavioral Health Division for funding

I. Ratify quitclaim deed from Sheridan County to Hat Curved Arrow Ranch Inc. for the alteration of CR 1211 (a/k/a Lower Prairie Dog Road)

J. Ratify quitclaim deed from Sheridan County to Jock G. & Judith A. Hutton for the alteration of CR 1211 (a/k/a Lower Prairie Dog Road)

K. Ratify quitclaim deed from Sheridan County to Jack P. Cooper for the alteration of CR 1211 (a/k/a Lower Prairie Dog Road)

L. Airport lease agreement between Sheridan County and Federal Express Corporation for a hanger/office building.

• Consider agenda.

• Announcements.

• Public comments on matters not on the agenda.

• Consider Sheridan County Liquor Dealers Association extended hours for 2017.

• Consider Resolution 17-01-001 acknowledge Town of Dayton Community Development Plan.

• Consider reappointment to the Fair Association Board.

• Consider installation of cattle guard agreement with Farmland Reserve Incorporated.

• Update concerning Natrona County’s preparation efforts for the lunar eclipse in August 2017.

Sheridan County Commission

Regular Session Staff Meeting

8 a.m., Tuesday

Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, Second Floor Commission Library, 216

• Call to order

• Staff/Elected reports

• Adjourn

Sheridan County Public Library Board of Trustees

Regular Board Meeting

4:30 p.m., Wednesday

Fulmer Public Library

• Call to order and welcome guests

• Approval of agenda

• Disposition of minutes of December 21, 2016

• Treasurer’s report

• Communications

A. Library correspondence

B. Board correspondence

• Director’s report

A. Monthly statistics

B. Items of interest

C. Departmental and branch report

• Committee reports

A. Friends of the Library

B. Foundation

• Continuing business

A. Discussion — strategic planning

• New business

A. Action — approval of 2017 IRS mileage rate change

• Convene executive session pursuant to W.S. 16-4-405 (a)(x) to discuss a personal matter (director’s annual review)

• Return to regular session

• Adjournment

• Next meeting: February 15, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. at the Fulmer Public Library

Town of Clearmont

Public Hearing

Clearmont Canal Street Water Main Replacement

6 p.m., Monday

• Call to order Clearmont Canal Street water main replacement project hearing

• Attendance

• Presentation: preliminary design and estimated costs

• Public comment

• Adjournment

Town of Clearmont

Clearmont Town Council

6:15 p.m., Monday

• Call meeting to order

• Pledge

• Attendance

• Visitors

• Approval of minutes

A. December 19, 2016 regular meeting

• Report of treasure and approval of bills

A. December 2016 bills

• Reports of mayor, council, clerk and maintenance

A. Mayor

1. Quiet zone letter of intent was mailed December 21, 2016

2. Successful decorating, 24 turkeys given away

3. WAM winter workshop

4. Attending February 2 SLIB meeting

B. Council

C. Clerk

1. WAM winter workshop

D. Maintenance

1. Garbage truck

• Unfinished business

• New business

• Next meeting

A. February 20, 2017 regular meeting

• Adjournment

Town of Dayton

Planning Committee

7 p.m., Tuesday

• Approval of agenda

A. Additions

B. Deletions

• Discuss and review annexation petition request from Rae Ann Scott Morss Living Trust on River Road.

• Discuss and review preliminary plat for a minor subdivision, this is a replat of Lot 1 of the Pfister Subdivision on Main Street and Bridge Street owned by the Padlock Ranch.

• Discuss and reconfirm terms of office for Planning Members.

• Planning Committee comments/requests for future agenda items.

Town of Ranchester

Regular Council Meeting

6:30 p.m., Tuesday

Ranchester Town Hall

• Call to order and roll call

• Pledge of allegiance

• Approve and sign minutes from last regular council meeting held January 3, 2017

• Approval of current agenda

• Old business

A. Amend Ordinance #218 (11-25-160) Due Date for Water/Sewer fees 3rd reading

• Mayor’s report

• New business

• Report on projects

• Special committee reports

• Approval of bills

• Adjournment

• Future meetings: public hearing – liquor licenses February 21, 2017

• Future town council meetings – February 7, 2017, February 21, 2017, March 7, 2017