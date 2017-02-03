Agendas Feb. 4 2017

Sheridan County School District 3

Work Session

5:30 – 6 p.m. Wednesday

Clearmont Elementary multi-purpose room

• Education bills Q & A

• Review regular board meeting agenda

• Short break

Clear Creek Recreation

District Board Meeting

6 – 7 p.m. Wednesday

Clearmont Elementary multi-purpose room

Sheridan County School District 3

School Board Meeting

7 p.m. Wednesday

Clearmont Elementary multi-purpose room

• Call to order

• Roll call

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Approval of agenda

• Delegations, visitors, communications & public comments

• District presentation

• Consent items

A. Approval of warrants and vouchers

B. Approval of January minutes – Jan. 11 regular board meeting, Jan. 25 special board meeting

C. Approval of executive session minutes – Jan. 11 regular board meeting executive session, Jan. 25 special board meeting executive session

D. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation Board meeting minutes Dec. 20, 2016

E. Approval of Superintendent evaluation Nov. 2016

• Administration reports

A. District activities / Athletics Director (Mr. Sauers)

B. Special Education director (Ms. Dyess)

C. District Technology Supervisor (Mr. Auzqui)

D. District Transportation Supervisor (Mr. Roebling)

E. District Maintenance Supervisor (Mr. Buhr)

F. K-12 Principal (Mrs. Wright)

G. District Food Service Supervisor / Business Manager (Mr. Rohrer)

• Review board policies / leadership governance policies

A. Board policies, 2000 Series

1. 2100 – Superintendent Selection

2. 2200 – Superintendent – Duties and powers

B. Leadership governance

1. Leadership governance 1.5 – process for addressing board member violations

2. Leadership governance 1.6 – Board Chairman

• Action items

A. Approval to suspend board policy 2400 for budgeting purposes until regular scheduled board meeting on April 12

B. Approval to apply with the WDE to continue with alternative calendar for the years 2017-2018 and 2018-2019

C. Approval to change names on district certificate of deposit

1. First Interstate Bank

D. Approval of developmentally disabled policy, second reading

• Discussion items

A. Approval timeline for alternative calendar

B. Upper Powder River bus route

C. HVAC / Bus Barn / Summer MM updates

D. 2017 legislative update

E. Small School District update

F. funding update

G. WSBA information

• Superintendent report

A. AdvancEd update

B. Upcoming District events

1. Legislative session Jan. 10 – March 3

2. WSBA Legislative Forum Feb. 12-13, Cheyenne

C. WDE assessment training update

D. Federal grant update

E. District financial audit

• From the board

• March board meeting – March 8

• Sign all warrants and vouchers

• Executive session

• Adjourn

Sheridan County Commission

Regular Session Board Meeting

9 a.m. Tuesday

Sheridan County Courthouse Boardroom #220

• Call to order and Pledge

• Consent agenda

A. Minutes from Staff Meeting, January 17, 2017

B. Minutes from Regular Session, January 17, 2017

C. Minutes from Staff Meeting, January 23, 2017

D. Minutes from Staff Meeting, January 30, 2017

E. Ratify Amended Volunteers of American Northern Rockies (VOANR) 2014/2015 OJJDP Non-Participating State Grant Quarterly Report, 10/11/2016

F. Ratify Volunteers of American Northern Rockies (VOANR) 2014/2015 OJJDP Non-Participating State Grant Quarterly Report, 01/11/2017

G. Official Bond and Oath, Mike D. Nickel, County Commissioner, 1/4/17-1/4/21, $5,000;

H. Amendment #1 to lease with B&B Leasing Company executed February 5, 2013 extending the term for 1 year, commencing on February 16, 2017 and ending on February 16, 2018

I. General County Vouchers, January

J. General Airport Vouchers, January

• Consider agenda

• Announcements

• Public comments on matters not on agenda

• Consider appointments to County Weed and Pest Control District Board of Directors

• Consider Order Establishing Private Road in Case SC-06-01

• Consider R-17-001: Smith Trust Rezone

• Consider CU-17-001: Dow Hot Mix Plant CUP

• Consider Q-07-001: Hanft Quarry – Temporary Permit Extension

Sheridan County Commission

Regular Session Staff Meeting

8:45 a.m. Monday

Sheridan County Courthouse Commission Library #216

• Call to order

• Voucher review

• Discussion with John Stopka, Airport Manager, concerning filling a vacant full-time position

• Staff/elected reports

• Adjourn

Ranchester Regular Council Meeting

Tuesday

Ranchester Town Hall

• Call to order and roll call

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Approve and sign minutes from last regular council meeting Jan. 17

• Approval of agenda

• Old business

• Mayor’s report

• New business

• Report on projects

• Special committee reports

• Approval of bills

• Adjournment

• Public hearing – liquor licenses Feb. 21

• Town council meeting Feb. 21, March 7, March 21

Sheridan Economic and Educational Development Authority Joint Powers Board

11:30 a.m. Tuesday

Sheridan College, Thorne-Rider Student Center

• Call to order

• Roll call and introduction of new board members

• Agenda additions / deletions

• Review and approval of minutes (Jan.24)

• Treasurer’s report

• Public comment

• Old business

• New business

A. SEEDA project consideration for funding approval – Sheridan Entrepreneurial Challenge

B. Discussion of potential future SEEDA projects

1. Housing needs assessment

2. Early Childhood needs assessment

C. SEEDA real estate listing agreement

• Board and staff updates

A. Update – JPB agreement draft

• Time and place of next meeting: TBD

• Adjourn

Sheridan County School District 3

Special meeting

4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday

Clearmont Elementary multi-purpose room

• Call to order

• Roll call

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Approval of agenda

• Executive session

• Adjourn

Sheridan County Conservation District Board of Supervisors

4 p.m. Tuesday

Cottonwood building, 1949 Sugarland Drive

• Call to order

• Approval of agenda

• Contracts/ requests

A. 2017 Stinger agreement

B. goose Creek education request

• Minutes from Jan. 3

• Financial

A. Monthly budget report

B. Voucher/check approval

• Old business

• New business

A. Workshop request

• Program updates

A. Watershed updates

B. Project updates

C. Outreach updates

D. Tree program updates

• Natural resources Conservation Service report

• Staff report

• Adjourn