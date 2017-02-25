Agendas — Feb. 25, 2016

Bighorn Forest Roadless Collaborative

10 a.m. Wednesday

Bear Lodge Resort

• Welcome (informational)

A. Welcome attendees

B. Provide background and context of the Collaborative A

C. Attendees sign in

• Meeting logistics (decisional)

A. Facilitator reviews his role

B. Review, amend, and approve ground rules

C. Review, amend and approve decision-making protocol

D. Review, amend, and approve meeting notes

E. Review, amend, and approve agenda

F. Review bin items

• Opportunities for attendees to briefly comment (informational)

A. Meeting attendees are given one minute each to introduce themselves and make a comment

• Feedback from constituents (informational)

A. Round robin: Collaborative members briefly summarize the feedback they have received from their constituents regarding the draft recommendations

• Elk security (decisional)

A. Review how the draft recommendations affect elk security

B. Discuss revisions to recommendations to improve elk security

C. Vote on revisions

• Lunch (11:45 a.m.)

• Address public comments (12:45 p.m.) (informational)

• Recommendation 2 (decisional)

A. Review Recommendation 2 (the Forest Plan revision recommendation)

B. Decide if Recommendation 2 should be left as is, amended, or discarded

• Exception 1 under recommendation 1 (decisional)

A. Review Exception 1 under Recommendation 1 (the WUI exception)

B. Decide if Exception 1 should be left as is, amended, or discarded

• Exception 2 under recommendation 1 (decisional)

A. Review Exception 2 under Recommendation 1 (the municipal watershed exception)

B. Decide if Exception 2 should be left as is, amended, or discarded

• Recommendation 3 (decisional)

A. Review Recommendation 3 (the roadless area boundary change recommendation)

B. Decide if there are parcels that should be reconsidered

C. Discuss parcels up for reconsideration

D. Vote on the reconsidered parcels

• Public comment (informational)

A. Each member of the public in attendance has three minutes to comment on the content of this meeting

• Meeting summary and critique (informational)

• Adjourn (5 p.m.)

Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission

5:30 p.m. Thursday

Sheridan County Courthouse, Commissioners’ Board Room

• Call to order and Pledge

• Roll call

• Approval of agenda

• Approval of minutes, Feb. 2

• Matters from the public not on agenda

• New business

A. EV-17-001: Garber Agri-Business Vacation, Owner: Garber Agri-Businesses, Inc. This is an application from Garber Agri-Business, Inc.to vacate four easements situated on Lot 1 and Lot 3, Darlington 2nd Subdivision (2005). The vacation would finalize a condition set forth in CU-12-006; Garber Construction Facility & Yard CUP located at 18 Darlington Road (Fig 1.)

• Matters from staff

A. Work session dates

B. Commission Keller’s term on the Planning and Zoning Commission will expire on June 30, 2017. He is able to serve one more consecutive term if interested.

• Matters from Commissioners

A. None at this time

• Adjournment

Sheridan County Juvenile Justice Joint Powers Board

5:30 p.m. Tuesday

Sheridan County Courthouse Second Floor Public Meeting Room

• Meeting called to order

• Approval of agenda

• Approval of January 2017 minutes

• Approval of February 2017 vouchers for payment

• Financial report

• Juvenile Justice Joint Powers Board staff reports

A. Juvenile Probation Report

B. Diversion & Truancy Probation Report

C. Milestones Youth Home

D. Court Ordered UA/BA Reports

E. Administrator Report

• Old business

• New business

A. Frequency of board meetings

B. Proposal to change vacation hour’s carry-over

Sheridan City Planning Commission

7 p.m. Monday

City Council Chamber, City Hall

• Call to order and roll call of members

• Approval of agenda as presented

• Review, correction and approval of minutes of Feb. 13 meeting

• Consideration of PL-17-1: Goldfinch Subdivision Final Plat, 406 Schiller St.; a request to subdivide a portion of one lot (17,978 sq ft) into two lots, located southwest of Beckton Ave and Schiller St., being zoned R-1 Residence District.

• Comments from commissioners and staff

• Adjourn

Sheridan County Commission

Regular Session Staff Meeting

9 a.m. Monday

Second Floor Commission Library, Sheridan County Courthouse

• Call to order

• Staff/elected reports

• Discussion on Bighorn National Forest Collaborative

• Extension update (10 extension personnel from the NE corner of the state will be here to meet with/update the Commission)

• Adjourn