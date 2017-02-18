Agendas — Feb.18, 2017

Sheridan County Commission

Staff meeting

8 a.m. Tuesday

Second Floor Commission Library

Sheridan County Courthouse

• Call to order

• Staff/elected reports

• Red Grade Trail System Update

• Historic Preservation Commission update

• Adjourn

Sheridan County Commission

Regular meeting

9 a.m. Tuesday

Second floor Commissioners’ Boardroom

Sheridan County Courthouse

• Call to order and pledge

• Consent agenda

A. Minutes form staff meeting, Feb. 6

B. Minutes from regular session, Feb. 7

C. Minutes from staff meeting, Feb. 13

D. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Wyarno Roadhouse LLC for a dance Feb. 10 at the community center at 1041 Wyarno Road

• Consider agenda

• Announcements

• Public comments on matters not on the agenda

• Consider award of snow removal equipment project at Sheridan County Airport

• Consider transportation and utility systems and facilities on federal lands

• Consider Amendment 2 to the agreement between Sheridan County and JL & Sons Logging

Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board

7 p.m. Thursday

Lucille Alley Room, Dayton Town Hall

• Call to order

• Approval of minutes of Jan. 26 meeting

• Approval of agenda — additions, deletions

• Old business

• New business

A. USDA loan application public hearing

B. Pay bills

C. USDA proposal discussion

• Public communique

• Adjourn

Clearmont Town Council

6 p.m. Monday

Clearmont Town Hall

• Call meeting to order

• Pledge

• Attendance

• Visitors — Bald Mountain Sanitation, Farm Bureau Financial Services

• Approval of minutes — Jan. 16 public meeting and regular meeting

• Report of treasure and approval of bills

• Reports of mayor, council, clerk and maintenance

A. Mayor — SLIB meeting, Chesbro donation, Clearmont Days, gun bill

B. Council

C. Clerk

D. Maintenance — trash can lid order, garbage trucj

• Unfinished business

• New business

A. Cloud Peak Accounting FY2017 service contract

• Old businss

A. Railroad quiet zone

B. Canal Street project contract

• Next meeting March 20

• Adjourn

Dayton Town Council

Work study session

7 p.m. Tuesday

Dayton Town Hall

• Review ordinances and council roles/responsibilities

• Discuss hiring of personnel

Ranchester Town Council

6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Ranchester Town Hall

• Call to order and roll call

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Approve and sign minutes from last regular council meeting, Feb. 7

• Approve current agenda

• Public hearing for liquor license renewals

• Old business

• Mayor’s report

• New business

A. Mercantile lease agreements

B. Ordinance 9-5-140, keeping livestock is restricted within the town of Ranchester

• Report on projects

• Special committee report

• Approval of bills

• Adjourn

Sheridan County School District 1

Work session

9 a.m. Wednesday

Central office, Ranchester

• Call the meeting to order

• Approval of agenda

• Strategic plan discussion/update

• Adjourn

Sheridan County School District 1

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Tuesday

Central office, Ranchester

• Call to order

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Reading of mission statement

• Roll call

• Approval of agenda

• Alternate schedule public hearing

• Presentations/recognitions

A. Teacher of the Month

B. Apple Award

• Visitors

• Student ambassador report

• WSCEA report

• Administrators’ reports

• Business manager’s report

• Superintendent’s report

• Policy review (EEBA, EEBB, EF, EFA, EFD)

• Consent agenda

A. Approval of Minutes (Jan. 17 regular and executive session minutes)

B. Approval of bills and salaries

C. Personnel action report

D. Related service contract amendment

• Old business

A. Approval of Policies – second reading (EEAD, EEADA-E, EEACC-R, IICAA)

B. Approval of security updates bid

C. Approval of TRMS parking lot project bid

• New business

A. Approval of alternative schedule (2017-18 & 2018-19)

B. Approval of policy – First Reading (EEAE)

C. Correspondence

• Board member reports/requests/concerns

• Board signatures

• Executive session

A. Property

B. Personnel

C. Legal

• Adjournment

Sheridan City Council

Special meeting

6 p.m. Tuesday

Sheridan City Hall

• Call to order

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Firefighter contract negotiations

Sheridan City Council

Regular meeting

7 p.m. Tuesday

Sheridan City Hall

• Call to order

• Invocation

• Roll call of members and Junior Council

• Public hearing — application for transfer of restaurant liquor license and retail liquor license for Moyle Petroleum Company

• Approval of agenda

• Consent agenda

A. Minutes of regular council meeting, Feb. 6

B. Claims

C. Various use permits — Calmus Ensemble Reception (24-hour catering permit), Swan Lake Ballet Reception (24-hour catering permit), Karz Club street closure and barricades, No Name Bar fundraiser (24-hour liquor catering permit)

• Junior Council update

• Staff update

A. Chief of Police Rich Adriaens, introduction of police dogs

B. Financial Service Director Jim Harmon, sales tax update

• Old business

• New business

A. Acceptance of WYO Theater/Hallmark Building project guarantee of maximum price

B. Approval of transfer of retail liquor license and restaurant liquor license for Moyle Petroleum Company

C. Public Works Director Nic Bateson, acceptance of Senior Center and Day Break facility lease agreements

D. Public Works Director and Utilities Division Manager Dan Roberts, approval of north end utilities Mineral Royalty Grant application, Resolution 07-17

• Comment from council and public

• Adjourn