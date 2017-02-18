WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Agendas — Feb.18, 2017
Sheridan County Commission
Staff meeting
8 a.m. Tuesday
Second Floor Commission Library
Sheridan County Courthouse
• Call to order
• Staff/elected reports
• Red Grade Trail System Update
• Historic Preservation Commission update
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Commission
Regular meeting
9 a.m. Tuesday
Second floor Commissioners’ Boardroom
Sheridan County Courthouse
• Call to order and pledge
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes form staff meeting, Feb. 6
B. Minutes from regular session, Feb. 7
C. Minutes from staff meeting, Feb. 13
D. Ratify 24-hour catering permit for Wyarno Roadhouse LLC for a dance Feb. 10 at the community center at 1041 Wyarno Road
• Consider agenda
• Announcements
• Public comments on matters not on the agenda
• Consider award of snow removal equipment project at Sheridan County Airport
• Consider transportation and utility systems and facilities on federal lands
• Consider Amendment 2 to the agreement between Sheridan County and JL & Sons Logging
Tongue River Valley Joint Powers Board
7 p.m. Thursday
Lucille Alley Room, Dayton Town Hall
• Call to order
• Approval of minutes of Jan. 26 meeting
• Approval of agenda — additions, deletions
• Old business
• New business
A. USDA loan application public hearing
B. Pay bills
C. USDA proposal discussion
• Public communique
• Adjourn
Clearmont Town Council
6 p.m. Monday
Clearmont Town Hall
• Call meeting to order
• Pledge
• Attendance
• Visitors — Bald Mountain Sanitation, Farm Bureau Financial Services
• Approval of minutes — Jan. 16 public meeting and regular meeting
• Report of treasure and approval of bills
• Reports of mayor, council, clerk and maintenance
A. Mayor — SLIB meeting, Chesbro donation, Clearmont Days, gun bill
B. Council
C. Clerk
D. Maintenance — trash can lid order, garbage trucj
• Unfinished business
• New business
A. Cloud Peak Accounting FY2017 service contract
• Old businss
A. Railroad quiet zone
B. Canal Street project contract
• Next meeting March 20
• Adjourn
Dayton Town Council
Work study session
7 p.m. Tuesday
Dayton Town Hall
• Review ordinances and council roles/responsibilities
• Discuss hiring of personnel
Ranchester Town Council
6:30 p.m. Tuesday
Ranchester Town Hall
• Call to order and roll call
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Approve and sign minutes from last regular council meeting, Feb. 7
• Approve current agenda
• Public hearing for liquor license renewals
• Old business
• Mayor’s report
• New business
A. Mercantile lease agreements
B. Ordinance 9-5-140, keeping livestock is restricted within the town of Ranchester
• Report on projects
• Special committee report
• Approval of bills
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Work session
9 a.m. Wednesday
Central office, Ranchester
• Call the meeting to order
• Approval of agenda
• Strategic plan discussion/update
• Adjourn
Sheridan County School District 1
Regular meeting
6 p.m. Tuesday
Central office, Ranchester
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Reading of mission statement
• Roll call
• Approval of agenda
• Alternate schedule public hearing
• Presentations/recognitions
A. Teacher of the Month
B. Apple Award
• Visitors
• Student ambassador report
• WSCEA report
• Administrators’ reports
• Business manager’s report
• Superintendent’s report
• Policy review (EEBA, EEBB, EF, EFA, EFD)
• Consent agenda
A. Approval of Minutes (Jan. 17 regular and executive session minutes)
B. Approval of bills and salaries
C. Personnel action report
D. Related service contract amendment
• Old business
A. Approval of Policies – second reading (EEAD, EEADA-E, EEACC-R, IICAA)
B. Approval of security updates bid
C. Approval of TRMS parking lot project bid
• New business
A. Approval of alternative schedule (2017-18 & 2018-19)
B. Approval of policy – First Reading (EEAE)
C. Correspondence
• Board member reports/requests/concerns
• Board signatures
• Executive session
A. Property
B. Personnel
C. Legal
• Adjournment
Sheridan City Council
Special meeting
6 p.m. Tuesday
Sheridan City Hall
• Call to order
• Pledge of Allegiance
• Firefighter contract negotiations
Sheridan City Council
Regular meeting
7 p.m. Tuesday
Sheridan City Hall
• Call to order
• Invocation
• Roll call of members and Junior Council
• Public hearing — application for transfer of restaurant liquor license and retail liquor license for Moyle Petroleum Company
• Approval of agenda
• Consent agenda
A. Minutes of regular council meeting, Feb. 6
B. Claims
C. Various use permits — Calmus Ensemble Reception (24-hour catering permit), Swan Lake Ballet Reception (24-hour catering permit), Karz Club street closure and barricades, No Name Bar fundraiser (24-hour liquor catering permit)
• Junior Council update
• Staff update
A. Chief of Police Rich Adriaens, introduction of police dogs
B. Financial Service Director Jim Harmon, sales tax update
• Old business
• New business
A. Acceptance of WYO Theater/Hallmark Building project guarantee of maximum price
B. Approval of transfer of retail liquor license and restaurant liquor license for Moyle Petroleum Company
C. Public Works Director Nic Bateson, acceptance of Senior Center and Day Break facility lease agreements
D. Public Works Director and Utilities Division Manager Dan Roberts, approval of north end utilities Mineral Royalty Grant application, Resolution 07-17
• Comment from council and public
• Adjourn
