Agendas – Feb. 11, 2017

Sheridan County Commission

Regular Session Staff Meeting

9 a.m., Monday

Sheridan County Courthouse Addition

Second Floor Commission Library, 216

• Call to order

• Staff/Elected reports

• Discussion with Gretchen Danforth concerning the handicapped accessibility/seating at the Fairgrounds

• Discussion with Paul Demple, Executive Director for Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center, concerning the Gatekeeping Demonstration Grant

• Adjourn

Sheridan County Public

Library Board of Trustees

Regular Board Meeting

4:30 p.m., Wednesday

Fulmer Public Library

• Call to order and welcome guests

• Approval of agenda

• Disposition of minutes of January 18, 2017

• Treasurer’s report

• Communications

A. Library correspondence

B. Board correspondence

• Director’s report

A. Monthly statistics

B. Items of interest

C. Departmental and branch report

• Committee reports

A. Friends of the Library

B. Foundation

• Continuing business

A. Discussion — strategic planning process

• New business

A. Action — approval of lease agreement with Story Library Board

B. Action — approval to fill Fulmer position

C. Discussion — first look at 2017-18 draft budget

• Adjournment

• Next meeting: March 15, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. at the Fulmer Public Library

Tongue River Fire Protection District

Board Meeting

7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22

Tongue River Fire Hall

249 Historic Highway 14

• Planning for fire department dinner finances

• Adjourn

Town of Dayton

Regular Council Meeting

7 p.m., Wednesday

Dayton Town Hall

• Call to order — 7 p.m.

• Recite Pledge of Allegiance

• Approval of agenda

A. Additions

B. Deletions

• Approve of minutes of the Feb. 6 council meeting

• Announcements/correspondence

• Old business update

A. Council appointments for 2017

• Mayor Clark, Chairman of the TRVJPB, to request 2016-2017 funding.

• Council to discuss the mid-year budget review.

• Act on First Reading of Ordinance #402 amending the fireworks ordinance to allow for professional fireworks display with approved permit.

• Act on a proclamation declaring April 4, 2017 as a national day of service.

• Council comments/requests for future agenda items.

• Junior Council comments/requests for future agenda items.

• Citizen Communique’.