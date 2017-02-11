WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Agendas – Feb. 11, 2017
Sheridan County Commission
Regular Session Staff Meeting
9 a.m., Monday
Sheridan County Courthouse Addition
Second Floor Commission Library, 216
• Call to order
• Staff/Elected reports
• Discussion with Gretchen Danforth concerning the handicapped accessibility/seating at the Fairgrounds
• Discussion with Paul Demple, Executive Director for Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center, concerning the Gatekeeping Demonstration Grant
• Adjourn
Sheridan County Public
Library Board of Trustees
Regular Board Meeting
4:30 p.m., Wednesday
Fulmer Public Library
• Call to order and welcome guests
• Approval of agenda
• Disposition of minutes of January 18, 2017
• Treasurer’s report
• Communications
A. Library correspondence
B. Board correspondence
• Director’s report
A. Monthly statistics
B. Items of interest
C. Departmental and branch report
• Committee reports
A. Friends of the Library
B. Foundation
• Continuing business
A. Discussion — strategic planning process
• New business
A. Action — approval of lease agreement with Story Library Board
B. Action — approval to fill Fulmer position
C. Discussion — first look at 2017-18 draft budget
• Adjournment
• Next meeting: March 15, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. at the Fulmer Public Library
Tongue River Fire Protection District
Board Meeting
7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22
Tongue River Fire Hall
249 Historic Highway 14
• Planning for fire department dinner finances
• Adjourn
Town of Dayton
Regular Council Meeting
7 p.m., Wednesday
Dayton Town Hall
• Call to order — 7 p.m.
• Recite Pledge of Allegiance
• Approval of agenda
A. Additions
B. Deletions
• Approve of minutes of the Feb. 6 council meeting
• Announcements/correspondence
• Old business update
A. Council appointments for 2017
• Mayor Clark, Chairman of the TRVJPB, to request 2016-2017 funding.
• Council to discuss the mid-year budget review.
• Act on First Reading of Ordinance #402 amending the fireworks ordinance to allow for professional fireworks display with approved permit.
• Act on a proclamation declaring April 4, 2017 as a national day of service.
• Council comments/requests for future agenda items.
• Junior Council comments/requests for future agenda items.
• Citizen Communique’.
Staff Reports
