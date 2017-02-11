WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Agendas – Feb. 11, 2017


Sheridan County Commission

Regular Session Staff Meeting

9 a.m., Monday

Sheridan County Courthouse Addition

Second Floor Commission Library, 216

• Call to order

• Staff/Elected reports

• Discussion with Gretchen Danforth concerning the handicapped accessibility/seating at the Fairgrounds

• Discussion with Paul Demple, Executive Director for Northern Wyoming Mental Health Center, concerning the Gatekeeping Demonstration Grant

• Adjourn

 

Sheridan County Public

Library Board of Trustees

Regular Board Meeting

4:30 p.m., Wednesday

Fulmer Public Library

• Call to order and welcome guests

• Approval of agenda

• Disposition of minutes of January 18, 2017

• Treasurer’s report

• Communications

A. Library correspondence

B. Board correspondence

• Director’s report

A. Monthly statistics

B. Items of interest

C. Departmental and branch report

• Committee reports

A. Friends of the Library

B. Foundation

• Continuing business

A. Discussion — strategic planning process

• New business

A. Action — approval of lease agreement with Story Library Board

B. Action — approval to fill Fulmer position

C. Discussion — first look at 2017-18 draft budget

• Adjournment

• Next meeting: March 15, 2017 at 4:30 p.m. at the Fulmer Public Library

 

Tongue River Fire Protection District

Board Meeting

7 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 22

Tongue River Fire Hall

249 Historic Highway 14

• Planning for fire department dinner finances

• Adjourn

 

Town of Dayton

Regular Council Meeting

7 p.m., Wednesday

Dayton Town Hall

• Call to order — 7 p.m.

• Recite Pledge of Allegiance

• Approval of agenda

A. Additions

B. Deletions

• Approve of minutes of the Feb. 6 council meeting

• Announcements/correspondence

• Old business update

A. Council appointments for 2017

• Mayor Clark, Chairman of the TRVJPB, to request 2016-2017 funding.

• Council to discuss the mid-year budget review.

• Act on First Reading of Ordinance #402 amending the fireworks ordinance to allow for professional fireworks display with approved permit.

• Act on a proclamation declaring April 4, 2017 as a national day of service.

• Council comments/requests for future agenda items.

• Junior Council comments/requests for future agenda items.

• Citizen Communique’.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..