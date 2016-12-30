Agendas — Dec. 31, 2016

Sheridan County Commission

8 a.m. Tuesday

Commission library

Sheridan County Courthouse

• Call to order

• Voucher review

• Staff/elected reports

• Adjourn

Sheridan County Commission

9 a.m. Tuesday

Second floor boardroom

Sheridan County Courthouse

• Call to order and pledge

• Consent agenda

A. Minutes from staff meeting, Dec. 19

B. Minutes from regular session, Dec. 20

C. Minutes from staff meeting, Dec. 27

D. Official bond and oath, Krysti M. Dycus, clerk of courts, town of Clearmont, beginning Dec. 1, 2016 — $10,000

E. General county vouchers, December

F. General airport vouchers, December

• Consider agenda

• Announcements

• Public comments on matters not on the agenda

• Consider Powder Horn Ranch Roads — public dedication

• Nominate and Elect 2017 chairman of the board

Sheridan County Parks and Recreation Board

Immediately following the County Commission

Second floor boardroom

Sheridan County Courthouse

• Call to order and pledge

• Public comments on matters not on the agenda

• Announcements

• New business

A. Consider reappointment

B. Ratify calendar year 2016 expenses for the following: Kleenburn Recreation Area, Story Park, 3-Poles and other expenses $5,654.37

• Adjournment

Sheridan County Conservation District

4 p.m. Tuesday

Cottonwood building, 1949 Sugarland Drive

• Call to order

• Approval of agenda

• Contracts/requests

A. Natural Resources Conservation Service agreements

B. Statement of investment policy update

• Minutes from Dec. 6, 2016

• Financial

A. Signature card authorizations

B. Monthly budget report

C. Voucher/check approval

D. Bank statement reconciliation

E. Mid-year budget review

• Old business

A. Recognition reception

• New business

• Program updates

A. Watershed updates

B. Project updates

C. Outreach updates

D. Tree program update

• Natural Resources Conservation Service report

• Staff report

• Executive session for personnel matters

• Adjourn

Ranchester Town Council

6:30 p.m. Tuesday

Ranchester Town Hall

• Call to order and roll call

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Oath of office

• Approve and sign minutes from last regular council meeting held Dec. 20

• Approval of current agenda

• Old business

A. Amend Ordinance 218 — due date for water/sewer fees (second reading)

• Mayor’s report

• New business

• Report on projects

• Special committee reports

• Approval of bills

• Adjourn

Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission

5:30 p.m. Thursday

Commissioners boardroom

Sheridan County Courthouse

• Call to order and pledge

• Roll call

• Approval of agenda

• Approval of minutes — Nov. 3

• Matters from the public (items not on the agenda)

• New business

A. R-17-001: Smith Trust Rezone — This is an application to amend the district boundary lines pursuant to Section 29.A. of Sheridan County’s Rules and Regulations Governing Zoning in Sheridan County from the Christopher Turner Smith and Mary Schreiber Smith Trust dated May 13, 1996, on property located in the SEºNEº, Section 10, T55N, R85W. The applicant is requesting to rezone approximately 5.01 acres of a 68.5 acre parcel from Agricultural to Rural Residential. The property fronts on Beaver Creek Road (CR87) with an address of 60 Beaver Creek Road.

B. CU-17-001: Dow Hot Mix Plant CUP — This is an application from The Bert W. Dow Revocable Trust (Bert W. Dow, Trustee) for a conditional use permit located in the NΩNEº of Section 2, T54N, R85W. The applicants are proposing to operate an asphalt hot mix plant on a 4.98-acre area. The property is located in the Agricultural Zoning District, and access to the plant would be provided by an existing private gravel haul road connecting to Beaver Creek Road (CR87).

• Matters from staff

A. Action taken at the Board of County Commissioners meeting concerning planning items

B. Work session

C. The joint plan will be on a future agenda

• Matters from commissioners

• Adjourn

Dayton Town Council

7 p.m. Tuesday

Dayton Town Hall

• Call to order

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Approval of agenda: additions/deletions

• Approve minutes of the Dec. 6 meeting

• Reports — Utility clerk/building permits, fire department, law enforcement, engineering, employees, planning committee, joint powers board, council

• Approve warrants

• Old business update — clarify fee increases for water/sewer plant investment fees

• Announcements/correspondence

• Adjourn

• Swear in newly elected officials

• New business

A. Act on Resolution #361 honoring the service of Councilor Joey Sheeley

B. Act on Resolution #362 appointing Councilor Reichert to a two-year term on the TRVJPB

C. Approve the running of water to avoid freezing waterlines for Dayton citizens

• Citizen Communiqué

• Council comments/requests for future agenda items

• Junior Council comments/requests for future agenda items

Sheridan City Council

7 p.m. Monday

Sheridan City Hall

• Call to order

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Invocation

• Roll call of members and Junior Council

• Judge Klepperich to administer oaths of office to mayor-elect and councilor-elect

• Nominations for and election of council president and vice president

• Approval of agenda

• Consent agenda

A. Claims

B. Approval of voting delegate for Wyoming Association of Municipalities workshop 2017

C. Award of Salsco mini-paver

D. Various use permits

1. Bots Sots Remount Sale — Ike Sankey — 856 Broadway (in front of Sheridan Inn) — Horse sale a concert, June 2-3, 2017

2. Coffeen Liquors — Rob Kindle, 1753 Victoria, fairgrounds exhibit hall, wedding reception, Jan. 14, 2017

• Junior Council update

• Community update

• Staff update

• Old business

• New business

• Comment from council and public

• Adjourn