Agendas — April 10, 2017

Sheridan County School District 3

Work session

5 p.m. Wednesday

Clearmont Elementary School multi-purpose room

• Review Corrective Action Plan timeline for federal grants

• Review 2017-2018 budget

• Review recalibration meeting

• Review CCSD1 board resolution

• Review board resolution

• Review regular board meeting agenda

Sheridan County School District 3

Regular meeting

7 p.m. Wednesday

Clearmont Elementary School multi-purpose room

• Call to order

• Roll call

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Approval of agenda

• Delegations, visitors, communications and public comments

• District presentation

• Campbell County School District 1 presentation

• Executive session

A. Litigation

• Consent items

A. Approval of warrants and vouchers

B. Approval of minutes

1. March 15 regular board meeting

2. March 17 special board meeting

3. March 29 special board meeting

C. Approval of executive session minutes

1. March 15 regular board meeting executive session

2. March 29 regular board meeting executive session

D. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District board meeting minutes — Feb. 8

E. Approval of Clear Creek Recreation District Bylaws

F. Approval for Greg Rohrer to represent SCSD3 for another 3-year term on the Wyoming School Boards Association Insurance Trust board

• Administration reports

A. District activities/athletics director

B. Special education director

C. District technology supervisor

D. District transportation supervisor

E. District maintenance supervisor

F. K-12 principal

G. District food service supervisor/business manager

• Review board policies/leadership governance policies

• Action items

A. Approval of Fletcher Construction’s bid for the rebuild of the bus barn for $334,105

B. Approval of the Corrective Action Plan timeline for WDE federal grant program

C. Approval of Jan Gibb’s letter of resignation

D. Approval to allow Mr. and Mrs. Poppenga to rent/lease the school district lot on Sheridan Avenue

E. Approval of administration’s recommendation of revisions to board policy

• Discussion items

A. Recalibration

B. Employee of the Year nomination forms

C. 2017-2018 audit contract

D. WSBA information

• Superintendent report

A. Summer project updates

B. Alternative calendar approval

C. Interview updates

D. May or June board meeting location

E. AdvancEd update

F. WASA superintendent conference

• From the board

• May board meeting discussion

• Sign all warrants and vouchers

• Executive session — personnel

• Adjourn

Sheridan County School District 1

Work session

1 p.m. Tuesday

Central office, Ranchester

• Call the meeting to order

• Approval of agenda

• Budget discussion

• Adjournment

Sheridan County District 1

Regular meeting

6 p.m. Tuesday

Central office, Ranchester

• Call the meeting to order

• Pledge of Allegiance

• Reading of mission statement

• Roll cal

• Approval of agenda

• Presentations/recognitions

A. FCCLA

B. Administrator of school finance and operations presentation

• Visitors

• Student ambassador report

• WSCEA report

• Administrators’ reports

• Business manager’s report

• Superintendent’s report

• Policy review

• Consent agenda

A. Approval of minutes — March 21 regular and executive session minutes

B. Approval of bills and salaries

C. Personnel action report

D. Approval of 2017-2018 certified staff retention list

• Old business

• New business

A. Adopt foreign language curriculum

B. Consider Resolution 2017-01

C. Correspondence

• Board member reports/requests/concerns

• Board signatures

• Executive session — property, personnel, legal

• Adjourn

City of Sheridan Board of Adjustment meeting

7 p.m. Thursday

Sheridan City Hall council chambers

• Call to order

• Roll call

• Election of chairman

• Election of vice-chairman

• Proof of notice of meeting

• Review, correction and approval of minutes of Oct. 13 meeting

• Consideration of PL-17-3: 375 W College Ave; a request for a variance from the 15-feet side street setback in a R-1 Residence District to allow a detached garage to be reconstructed and extended 1.57’ from the Jefferson St. right-of-way; and a variance from the 3-feet side yard setback to allow a 2-foot setback.

• Board and staff communications and discussion

• Adjourn