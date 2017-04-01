Agendas – April 1, 2017

Sheridan Memorial Hospital

Board of Trustees Meeting Agenda

Thursday, April 5, 2017

Open Meeting 4:00 p.m. – Hospital Conference Rooms A&B

•Call To Order

•Welcome, Public Comments, Introductions

•Approval of March Board Meeting Agenda (Action)

•Approval of February Board Meeting Minutes –March 9, 2017 (Action)

•Old Business

•Quality Committee Report (Information)

•Medical Staff Report

•Administration Report (Information)

•Delegation of Authority – Safety Officer (Action) Gould Street Update

•Opioid Dilemma

•Finance Committee Report

•Financial Statements (Information)

•ENT Scope Approval (Action)

•Approval of First Federal Bank & Trust – letter of credit as security for deposits (Action)

•Foundation Report (Information)

•Building Committee Report (Information)

•Other Business

•Executive Session Legal

•Adjournment

—-

Town of Dayton

Council Agenda

Monday, April 3, 2017, 7 pm.

•Call to order

•Recite Pledge of Allegiance

•Approval of agenda: Additions and deletions

•Approve minutes of the March 15, 2017 secondary council meeting.

•Reports – Utility Clerk/building permits, Fire Department, Law Enforcement, Engineering, Employees, Planning Committee, Tongue River Valley JPB, Dayton Days, and Council.

•Approve warrants.

•Old business update.

•Announcements/correspondence.

•Hear from Senator Bruce Burns regarding the recent legislative session.

• Hear from Rindy West and Carmen Rideout, Sheridan County Senior Citizens.

•Act on and approve Sonja Caywood to be manager of the Kleiber Cabin.

•Act on and approve Tongue River Valley Community Center to be manager of the Art Badgett Pool.

•Approve a voting delegate and an alternate delegate to the WAM Summer Convention.

•Act on a 24 hour beer permit for Wyoming Wings for Dayton Days in the park.

•Act on a 24 hour beer permit for Crazy Woman Saloon for Dayton Days in the park.

•Citizen Communiqué

•Council comments/requests for future agenda items.

•Junior Council comments/requests for future agenda items.

—-

Sheridan County Planning and Zoning Commission

Thursday, April 6, 2017, 7 p.m.

Sheridan County Courthouse, Second Floor commissioner’s board room, 224 S. Main Street, Sheridan

•Call to order and pledge

•Roll call

•Approval of agenda

•Approval of minutes: March 2, 2017

•Matters from the public (items not on the agenda)

•New business

•Item No. EV-17-002: Cox Vacation, owners Michael and Elizabeth Cox

•Item No. CU-17-005: Cornerstone Church Expansion, CUP, owner Cornerstone Community Church of Sheridan

•Item No. Q-17-001: Lomax 2 Quarry, owner James Lomax (Lomax Land and Livestock)

•Matters from the staff

•The work session has been scheduled for June 1 at 3:30 p.m.

•Quarry permit time limits

•Discussion leader: Commissioner Keller

•Wyoming G&F lands interface with the Community of Story

•Discussion leader: Commissioner Noecker

•Development standards for traditional neighborhoods

•Discussion leader: Mark Reid

•Commission Keller’s term on the Planning and Zoning Commission will expire on June 30, 2017. He is able to serve one more consecutive term if interested.

•Joint Planning Area public hearing and possible adoption will be on the June 1 agenda

•Matters from the commissioners: None

•Adjournment

—-

Sheridan County Conservation District Board of Supervisors

Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 4 p.m.

Cottonwood building upstairs conference room, 1949 Sugarland Drive.

•Call to Order

•Approval of Agenda

•Contracts/Requests

•Invasive Grasses Fund Management

•Forster Enterprises, Fabric Machine

•State Lands Temporary Use Permit

•Minutes from March 7, 2017

•Financial

•Monthly Balance Report

•Voucher/Check Approval

•Bank Statement Reconciliation

•Old Business

•New Business

•Program Updates

•Watershed Updates

•Project Updates

•Outreach Updates

•Tree Program Update

•Natural Resources Conservation Service Report

•Staff Report

•Executive Session for Personnel/Staffing Issues

•Adjourn

—-

Town of Ranchester

Regular Council Meeting

Tuesday, April 4, 2017

Ranchester Town Hall

•Call to order and roll call

•Pledge of allegiance

•Approve and sign minutes from last regular council meeting held March 21

•Approval of current agenda

•Guest speakers

•TRVCC Erin Kilbride

•SR Citizens Carmen Rideout

•Senator (R) Bruce Burns

•Old Business

•Mayor’s Report

•New Business:

•Consumer Water Report – Tracy Kepley

•Discussion on revising 11-25-135. Utility Deposit Fees. Any applicant requesting to use Town water will be assessed a $150 deposit (Ord. 268, 2015)

•Septic/leach field on Lots 21-23 Five Mile Subdivision

•Report on projects

•Special committee report

•Approval of bills

•Adjournment

•Future Events:

•Ranchester Wellness Blood Draw, April 26, 2017 from 6:30 a.m. to 9:30 a.m.

•Town-wide yard sale, May 13, 2017

•Town Council meetings April 18, May 9 and May 16

—-

Sheridan County Commission

Regular Session Board Meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, 224 S. Main Street, Second Floor Boardroom 220

Tuesday, April 4, 2017, 9 a.m.

•Call to Order and Pledge.

•Consent Agenda:

•Minutes from Staff Meeting, March 20, 2017;

•Minutes from Regular Session, March 21, 2017;

•Minutes from Special Meeting, March 22, 2017;

•Minutes from Staff Meeting, March 27, 2017;

•Ratify Castle Branch, Inc. Service Agreement with Sheridan County for background check services;

•General County Vouchers, March;

•General Airport Vouchers, March.

•Consider Agenda.

•Announcements.

•Public Comments on Matters not on the Agenda.

•Consider Transportation and Utility Systems and Facilities on Federal Lands (SF299).

•Consider 2017/18 Retail Liquor License Renewals.

•Consider 2017/18 Retail Liquor License Renewal for a Guest Ranch.

•Consider 2017-18 County Malt Beverage License Renewal.

•Consider 2017-18 Restaurant Liquor License Renewals.

•Consider Appointment to Fair Board.

•Consider Appointment to Fair Board.

•Consider disposition of the 429 W. Alger building.

•Consider Tongue River Fire District Enlargement.

•Consider Cooperative Agreement with the Wyoming Transportation Department and Sheridan County.

•Consider Right-Of-Way Grants (Serial Number WYW-184944 thru WYW-184955) from the United States Department of the Interior Bureau of Land Management (BLM).

—-

Sheridan County Commission

Regular Session Staff Meeting

Sheridan County Courthouse Addition, 224 S. Main Street, Second Commission Library 216

Monday, April 3, 2017, 8:45 a.m.

•Call to order

•Voucher review

•Staff/Elected reports

•Adjourn

—-

City of Sheridan

City council meetings

Sheridan City Hall

Special City Council Meeting, IAFF Negotiations 6 p.m.

•Call to order

•Pledge of Allegiance

•Firefighter contract negotiations

Regular City Council Meeting, 7 p.m.

•Call to order

•Pledge of Allegiance

•Invocation to be given by Nick Angeloff, Volunteers of Americaa

•Roll call of members and junior council

•Public Hearing, Fairway Court subdivision, Planning Director Robert Briggs

•Approval of Agenda

•Reading of National Day of Service/Foster Grandparents proclamation

•Reading of Telecommunicators Week proclamation

•Consent agenda

•Minutes of special council meeting, March 20, 2017

•Minutes of regular council meeting, March 20, 2017

•Claims:

•Sign permit application: Senior Center, Dan Alsap various use permit application for Washington Park ffence to hang Keystone Awards banner above recycle bins, permit 4-10-17 through 4-22-17

•Liquor catering permit application: Star Liquor, LLC, Danyelle Heide various use permit, 645 Broadway, Wyoming Wilderness Art Auction, 24-hour liquor catering for 4-28-17.

•Staff update

•Junior council update

•Wyoming Educators Benefit Trust (WEBT) Insurance Pool Rates, Human Resources Director, Heather Doke

•Old Business: No old business

•New Business:

•Approval of Resolution #16-17 in support of historic JCPenney Store

•Approval of Fairway Court subdivision, Planning Director Robert Briggs

•Award of contract for East 5th Street infrastructure project, City Engineer Lane Thompson

•Approval of the updated North Sheridan Interchange Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) Loan resolution 11-17, Nic Bateson, Public Works Director

•Comment from the Council and Public

•Adjournment