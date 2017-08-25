FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Agendas

Home|News|Local News|Agendas

Sheridan County Commission

9 a.m. Monday

Commission library, Sheridan County Courthouse

 

• Call to order

• Staff/elected reports

• Consider lease agreement with FAA for terminal office space

• Consider water agreement with Sheridan County Road and Bridges for temporary use of water out of the Colorado Colony Ditch

• Consider permit for supervised public display of fireworks for Kent Sherwood on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 at the Dow Ranch for Wounded Warrior Event and consider lifting fire restrictions for this event only.

• Lynn Gordon with Council of Social Agencies

• Executive Session pursuant to W.S. 16-4-405(a)(iii) and (x) matters concerning litigation and personnel

• Adjourn

 

Sheridan Memorial Hospital

Board of Trustees

4 p.m. Wednesday

Hospital Conference Rooms A&B

 

• Call to order

• Welcome, public comments, introductions

• Approval of August board meeting agenda

• Approval of July board meeting minutes

• Old business

• Quality Committee report

• Medical staff report — credentialing

• Administration report

A. Documentation housekeeping matters — resolutions

B. Strategic planning

C. Site and facilities master planning

• Finance Committee report

A. Financial statements

• Foundation report

• Building Committee report

• Other business

A. Scope of services

• Executive session

A. Personnel

B. Real estate

• Adjourn

By |August 25th, 2017|

About the Author:

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

READER COMMENTS