Sheridan County Commission

9 a.m. Monday

Commission library, Sheridan County Courthouse

• Call to order

• Staff/elected reports

• Consider lease agreement with FAA for terminal office space

• Consider water agreement with Sheridan County Road and Bridges for temporary use of water out of the Colorado Colony Ditch

• Consider permit for supervised public display of fireworks for Kent Sherwood on Sept. 1 and Sept. 2 at the Dow Ranch for Wounded Warrior Event and consider lifting fire restrictions for this event only.

• Lynn Gordon with Council of Social Agencies

• Executive Session pursuant to W.S. 16-4-405(a)(iii) and (x) matters concerning litigation and personnel

• Adjourn

Sheridan Memorial Hospital

Board of Trustees

4 p.m. Wednesday

Hospital Conference Rooms A&B

• Call to order

• Welcome, public comments, introductions

• Approval of August board meeting agenda

• Approval of July board meeting minutes

• Old business

• Quality Committee report

• Medical staff report — credentialing

• Administration report

A. Documentation housekeeping matters — resolutions

B. Strategic planning

C. Site and facilities master planning

• Finance Committee report

A. Financial statements

• Foundation report

• Building Committee report

• Other business

A. Scope of services

• Executive session

A. Personnel

B. Real estate

• Adjourn