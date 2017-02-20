Additional students named to honor rolls

SHERIDAN — Local school officials have noted that additional students were named to schools’ honor rolls recently.

In Big Horn, three students earned spots on the high school’s honor rolls. Andrew White was named to the Principal’s Honor Roll; Colton Williams was named to the Principal’s Honor Roll; and Wheaton Williams was named to the School Honor Roll for the first semester.

At Sheridan High School, school officials announced that Jillian Destefano earned a spot on the school’s Gold Honor Roll.