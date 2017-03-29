Additional layoffs at SC unlikely

SHERIDAN — Sheridan College officials said the college should be in a better position to absorb financial blows this year, noting that the Wyoming Legislature did not introduce new significant cuts to community colleges during the 2017 session.

Last year, the college eliminated seven positions along with other cuts to its operations. Exact figures have yet to be determined, but budget reductions should be less severe for the next fiscal year, according to college officials.

“We took the big cut last year,” Northern Wyoming Community College District board chair Norleen Healy said recently. “Although there will be some cuts this year, it’s not anything like we took last year.”

Healy said the board is not considering any staff reductions at this time, but will look at other areas to balance the budget.

The board will examine a preliminary draft of its budget during the April board meeting, and a final draft will be voted on during the July meeting.

While no jobs are expected to be impacted by reductions, NWCCD is not out of the woods yet. What has Healy and SC President Dr. Paul Young concerned are the decisions that may be made in the next biennium.

If state revenues continue to lag, more cuts may be possible.

“We’ve taken one big cut, but we can’t rest on our laurels thinking that it won’t happen again, because the prognosis is that during the next biennium, we are going to have to (make cuts) again,” Healy said.

Young said that the college will look to be “conservative and prudent” with its spending.

“Like anyone that’s funded by the state, we continue to keep an eye on the bigger picture and where state revenues are going to be in a couple years,” Young said. “There is a lot less dramatic cuts, but we still need to watch our nickels and dimes as we move forward.”