Add a Thai twist to an American classic

THAI BURGERS

Servings: makes 4 servings

Preparation time: 20 minutes

Cooking time: 10 to 12 minutes

INGREDIENTS

1 cup shredded napa cabbage

2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided

1 pound lean ground beef

1/2 cup chopped green onions

1 teaspoon ground ginger

1 teaspoon hot chili sauce

Coarse salt and pepper

1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter

1 tablespoon hoisin sauce

1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil

4 whole-grain buns, split

Combine cabbage and 1 tablespoon lime juice in medium bowl; set aside. Combine ground beef, green onions, ground ginger and chili sauce in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into 4 (1/2-inch-thick) patties.

Heat nonstick skillet over medium until hot. Place patties in skillet; cook 10 to 12 minutes or until patties register 160 degrees, turning occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.

Meanwhile, combine peanut butter, hoisin sauce, remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice and sesame oil in small bowl.

Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.

Place 1 burger on bottom half of each bun; top evenly with peanut butter mixture and cabbage mixture. Close sandwiches and serve.

Per serving: 315 calories, 29 grams protein, 11 grams fat (30 percent calories from fat), 3.2 grams saturated fat, 27 grams carbohydrate, 62 milligrams cholesterol, 381 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.

Carb count: 2.

By Susan Nicholson

Andrews McMeel Syndication