Add a Thai twist to an American classic
THAI BURGERS
Servings: makes 4 servings
Preparation time: 20 minutes
Cooking time: 10 to 12 minutes
INGREDIENTS
1 cup shredded napa cabbage
2 tablespoons fresh lime juice, divided
1 pound lean ground beef
1/2 cup chopped green onions
1 teaspoon ground ginger
1 teaspoon hot chili sauce
Coarse salt and pepper
1 tablespoon creamy peanut butter
1 tablespoon hoisin sauce
1 teaspoon toasted sesame oil
4 whole-grain buns, split
Combine cabbage and 1 tablespoon lime juice in medium bowl; set aside. Combine ground beef, green onions, ground ginger and chili sauce in medium bowl, mixing lightly but thoroughly. Lightly shape into 4 (1/2-inch-thick) patties.
Heat nonstick skillet over medium until hot. Place patties in skillet; cook 10 to 12 minutes or until patties register 160 degrees, turning occasionally. Season with salt and pepper, as desired.
Meanwhile, combine peanut butter, hoisin sauce, remaining 1 tablespoon lime juice and sesame oil in small bowl.
Cover and refrigerate until ready to use.
Place 1 burger on bottom half of each bun; top evenly with peanut butter mixture and cabbage mixture. Close sandwiches and serve.
Per serving: 315 calories, 29 grams protein, 11 grams fat (30 percent calories from fat), 3.2 grams saturated fat, 27 grams carbohydrate, 62 milligrams cholesterol, 381 milligrams sodium, 4 grams fiber.
Carb count: 2.
By Susan Nicholson
Andrews McMeel Syndication
Outside Contributor
