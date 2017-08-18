ACT scores dip across state, leaders look at bigger picture

SHERIDAN — This year’s ACT exam scores dropped in school districts across Wyoming, but local administrators say scores don’t show the whole picture.

Statewide, the average composite ACT score for 11th-graders dropped from 20 in the 2015-2016 school year to 19.7 in the 2016-2017 school year. Grade 10 ASPIRE composite statewide averages increased slightly from 427.2 in 2015-2016 to 427.4 in 2016-2017.

Local districts were no exception to the statewide trends.

In the same years, SCSD1’s composite ACT average dropped from 21.8 to 21.2. SCSD2’s composite ACT average dropped from 22.2 to 21.5 and SCSD3’s composite ACT average dropped from 20.6 to 18.2.

What these scores don’t reflect, though, is class size and individual student progress.

SCSD1 superintendent Marty Kobza said with a district as small as his, one or two test scores can significantly influence the average score in either direction.

According to Department of Education documents, 51 students in SCSD1 took the ACT exam and SCSD3 had even fewer with 11.

Kobza said this happens in small districts across the state. He said 100 percent of students take the exam in these districts, as opposed to districts in other states that have fewer students testing.

“When you look at other states I think it’s still important to understand that they might have 65 percent of the kids taking the ACT and so that’s usually going to be the top 65 percent of the kids in your school academically, or who are interested in going to college,” Kobza said. “So there’s a slight difference.”

But the small class size is a positive; it allows teachers to evaluate test scores based on each student’s individual performance.

“When we look at it, we look at it by student. So we can look at our average and we know each of our students,” Kobza said.

“It also gives us a pretty good perspective of how have we done over the course of this student’s educational career,” he added.

Sheridan High School principal Brent Leibach said class size matters on the larger end, too.

“When you look at the overall cumulative scores, I think we were, as a district, third in the state,” Leibach said. “And the two districts that were in front of us, the first-place district tested 10 students and the second-place district I think tested 60.”

SCSD2 had 259 students take the ACT exam.

So while on paper the overall average took a dip, Leibach said he sees the positive side of the year’s scores. SHS had the highest average score in nearly every subject among other 4A schools.

“It’s one of those things where we would have loved to see our composite go up and it’s work that we’ve got to do,” Leibach said. “…But at the same time you step back and say how are we doing in comparison to everybody else in the state. Well, when you have a bunch of number one rankings, you feel pretty good about it.”

While Leibach said the ACT is an important test for students and their families, especially from a financial perspective as it could open the door to scholarships, he said there’s more to education than those scores.

“We always want to keep it in perspective, and even though we focus on the ACT and we spend time preparing for it, we also recognize that there’s more to a high school education,” Leibach said. “There’s all kinds of different components out there that we have to pay attention to. We want every one of our students to have the chance to be successful as they graduate from high school.”