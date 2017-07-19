Achord rejoins SCSD2 board

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan County School District 2 board added a new member Tuesday.

At its monthly meeting, the board voted to approve Craig Achord as the replacement for former board member Mike Sweeney.

Sweeney, who was elected in November 2016, moved away from Sheridan, according to SCSD2 board members.

Achord previously served as a trustee after being appointed to fill a vacant spot on the board in May 2015. He served through 2016 after an unsuccessful 2016 election bid.

Marva Craft, who was the board’s acting chair Tuesday, said board members considered Achord and another candidate for the position.

The board made the decision after roughly a 30-minute executive session.

“That was one of the toughest decisions I’ve made since I’ve been on the board,” Craft said. “They were both well-qualified. What it finally came down to was what we feel like we might need coming into the future. We feel like Craig fits the bill.”

Achord will serve the remainder of the four-year term, which expires in 2020.

In other business Tuesday, the SCSD2 board approved its budget for the 2017-18 fiscal year, and while revenues are down, the district received help from its growing enrollment.

The district reduced its budget by $798,000, or approximately 2.1 percent. This was caused by the statewide $34 million cut to education approved by the Wyoming Legislature during its 2017 session.

However, the district grew its enrollment by approximately 53 students during the 2016-17 school year. This was the 11th year in a row SCSD2 increased its enrollment, according to Business Manager Roxi Taft.



“That has really helped us offset some of the funding losses we’ve had with the Legislature,” Taft said.

The current funding model provides funds to schools based on their average daily membership.

The total expenditure budget for the 2017-18 school year totals $49,961,150. Of those funds, 63.15 percent will go toward instruction, 11.55 percent will go toward instructional support, 10.38 percent to building and grounds maintenance, 4.42 percent to school administration costs and 4.18 percent will go toward transportation.

The district will spend $14,386 per student in the coming year. Rep. Mark Kinner, R-Sheridan, who spoke to board members at the beginning of Tuesday’s meeting, told the board he was pleased to see SCSD2 spends the least per student in the state.

In other business:

• The SCSD2 board approved a lease agreement with the Northern Wyoming Community College District for use of its facilities for the John C. Schiffer Collaborative School. According to the agreement, SCSD2 will pay $257,250 for rent for three years. The collaborative school will begin hosting students at Sheridan College in the fall.

• SCSD2 will host the summer Professional Learning Community Institute on Aug. 2-3 at Sheridan College. While in the past, the institute hosted both teachers and administrators, only administrators will attend this year. More than 130 administrators from outside SCSD2 are expected to participate, according to SCSD2 Superintendent Craig Dougherty.