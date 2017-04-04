ACE Scholarships, Holy Name Catholic School team up

SHERIDAN — Holy Name Catholic School and ACE Scholarships want to increase the school’s 2017-18 enrollment by 8 percent by offering low-income families an opportunity to attend private school on scholarship.

“With ACE, we will be able to give K-8 students who meet certain income guidelines a spot at our Catholic school,” Holy Name Catholic School principal Mary Drake said in a press release. “This will guarantee them a free education for as long as they are here, and for as long as they qualify.”

Holy Name has always been committed to opening its doors to all of Sheridan County’s students, but this partnership with ACE Scholarships will make that easier.

ACE Scholarships is a nonprofit organization, founded in 2000, that provides partial scholarships to students from low-income families who are interested in attending private school in Colorado, Montana, Louisiana, Kansas, Houston, Texas and now, Wyoming.

“We are delighted to expand our scholarship program to Wyoming this fall and expect to have close to 200 students on scholarship next school year, “ said Jake Penwell, the Wyoming and Montana director for ACE Scholarships.

The scholarships are available to all children and are not restricted to Catholic families.

To apply, see www.hncswy.org, visit Holy Name Catholic School at 121 S. Connor St. or call 672-2021.