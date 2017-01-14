Accolades continue to stack up for Sheridan community

I’m preaching to the choir here, but in case you haven’t heard, Sheridan is among the “1,000 Places to See Before You Die.” How do I know? Because it’s in a book, and books never lie.

We were recently included in the No. 1 New York Times Bestselling travel tome, which is quite an honor for our humble little town. Workman Publishing and Patricia Schultz, the folk behind the book, said “Sheridan’s the kind of town that could be a cowboy open-air museum if it weren’t so full of life — and it always has been,” and continue to mention our rural charm, rich history, rugged Western appeal and beautiful, vibrant downtown. They liked us so much that we nabbed nearly two full pages, which feels like it should be good for a second spot on the list. Not a bad way at all to begin the new year.

The accolades don’t end there. Each year, True West Magazine names the “Best of the West” across the country, recognizing institutions that best keep the spirit of the American West alive. The “Best of the West” categories include Best Arts and Collectibles, Firearms, Heritage Travel, Movies and TV Series, Western Books, Western Wear and more. Megan Ahrens, our head of media, works closely with True West and dozens of other outlets every year to get us into the running for these awards, and on the radar of new potential visitors. Sheridan was honored with four awards for 2017.

• Best Place to Live Like an Old West Cowboy – Sheridan – Reader’s Choice

• Best Promotion of a Historic Place – Sheridan – Editor’s Choice

• Best Preservation of a Historic Western Building – Historic Sheridan Inn – Reader’s Choice

• Best Chuckwagon Cook-Off – Big Horn Heritage Days – Reader’s Choice

For the Sheridan Inn to be awarded “Best Preservation of a Historic Western Building” is a true testament to the incredible amount of time and work dedicated to the renovation and reopening of the Sheridan Inn. This is the second year in a row the Sheridan Inn has earned this award.

Another familiar award for Sheridan is the “Best Place to Live Like an Old West Cowboy,” which was also awarded in 2014. To receive this award in combination with the “Best Promotion of a Historic Place” is a great tribute to our remarkable Western heritage. All of us here know how special Sheridan is, and it’s gratifying to be able to share all we have to offer with True West readers. To cap things off, Sheridan was named No. 10 among True West Magazine’s Top Western Towns.

Finally, we were a runner up in Sunset Magazine’s prestigious “The West’s Best Main Streets” competition, an achievement made possible by the incredible creative talents of Sheridan Travel & Tourism’s own film and digital production coordinator, Salvatore Brown.

Sunset said “[Sheridan’s] main street has all the hallmarks of an Old West town: a saddlery, a saloon that kept its doors open through Prohibition, and a classic barbershop that’s been thriving since long before hipsters started sporting handlebar mustaches. But this is a town that’s both proud of its history and protective of its future. The community banded together in the ‘80s to save Main Street’s historic WYO Theater from demolition, which now hosts a variety of national touring acts. Visit in the summer for a “Third Thursday” street festival or in March for the Wild West Wine Fest, an annual fundraiser to hang baskets of petunias along Main Street.”

Sheridan sure does sound like a place I’d like to visit.

Happy New Year, from everyone here at Sheridan Travel & Tourism!

Shawn Parker is the executive director of Sheridan Travel & Tourism.