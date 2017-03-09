WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS
Accents of Wyoming to host Business After Hours
SHERIDAN — The next round of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours is set for Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.
The monthly social and networking event is held at a different member location each month. This month’s event will take place at Accents of Wyoming, located at 250 N. Main St.
For additional information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 672-2485.
Staff Reports
The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region.
