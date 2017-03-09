WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

Accents of Wyoming to host Business After Hours


SHERIDAN — The next round of the Sheridan County Chamber of Commerce Business After Hours is set for Wednesday from 5-7 p.m.

The monthly social and networking event is held at a different member location each month. This month’s event will take place at Accents of Wyoming, located at 250 N. Main St.

For additional information, contact the Chamber of Commerce at 672-2485.

Share this news...
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterShare on Google+Share on LinkedInEmail this to someonePrint this page
The following two tabs change content below.

Staff Reports

The news staff of The Sheridan Press covers news, sports and lifestyle stories throughout Sheridan and its surrounding region. News tips and information can be sent to the newsroom at news@thesheridanpress.com

Latest posts by Staff Reports (see all)

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc.

Copyright © 2015 The Sheridan Press or Sheridan Newspapers, Inc..