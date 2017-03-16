Accelerators, venture funding, growth themes for next e2e program

SHERIDAN — Travis Todd, co-founder of FullContact, will be the next e2e Wyoming speaker in Sheridan on March 22.

FullContact is a Denver-based technology company that provides a suite of cloud-based contact management solutions for businesses, developers and individuals. Launched from a basement in 2010 by Bart Lorang, Dan Lynn and Travis Todd, FullContact has graduated from TechStars accelerator in Boulder, Colorado, received $50 million in venture capital and now employs 230 people.

The e2e Wyoming will start at 5:30 p.m. at the Best Western Sheridan Center and is open to the public. Todd will tell the story of launching FullContact and the company’s growth over the years, which includes acquiring four companies along with the assets of two others.

In addition to Todd’s presentation, the five finalists of the Sheridan Start-Up Challenge will be announced at the March 22 e2e Wyoming meeting.

These five finalists will work closely with WTBC staff on the development of their businesses before the public pitch day on May 23 at the WYO Theater, where they will compete for three $5,000 prizes with access to a $50,000 seed fund.

The Best Western Sheridan Center is located at 612 N. Main St.