Academics for all recognizes Gale

Academics For All honors Zach Gale with the Summit Award this week.

Gale is a senior at Sheridan High School with a GPA of 3.86 despite a full academic schedule and star participation in varsity football. He has taken four years of history/government (including Advanced Placement U.S. history and AP government), four years of English (including English 1010 this year, which is concurrent enrollment at Sheridan College), two years of Spanish, four years of science and four years of math.

Gale has been playing violin since the sixth grade, and has made All-State all four years of high school. Gale has taken private lessons from SHS Director of Orchestras Razmick Sarkissian since the seventh grade. He says of Sarkissian, “Mr. S has been really inspiring; he doesn’t talk just about orchestra, but also about life, and has put me on a path to be a better student.”

In Sarkissian’s letter of recommendation, he included, “Through the years Zach has demonstrated excellence in character, violin performance and academia. His leadership in both chamber and symphony orchestras are exemplary. Zach has been a featured as soloist with the Sheridan Chamber Orchestra performing Concertino by Pergolesi. Above all he is extremely well-rounded individual.”

Gale was a member of the SHS We the People team as a junior, and helped coordinate meetings and plan essays. He has been a member of the National Honor Society since his junior year.

Gale has been very active in football, serving as a team captain for the freshman squad and has been a varsity starter his junior and senior years. He played on both the offensive and defensive lines of the state champion teams in 2015 and 2016. Gale was recognized as an All-Conference defensive lineman as a junior and senior, and All-State as a senior, with much credit to defensive line coach Marshall McEwan.

Offensive line coach Kevin Rizer’s letter of recommendation stated, “Zach has experienced tremendous success on the field of competition, largely due to his incredible work ethic. Zach’s leadership in this area became very evident in both his preparation for, and his participation in football. Zach might not be the biggest on the field, but he will be prepared. He is consistently one of the hardest working young men on the field, not only in games, but perhaps more important, in practice as well.”

Gale nominated Rizer as his choice for an Outstanding Teacher award, stating that “Mr. Rizer has been really great for me these last couple of years both as a teacher and coach, having challenged me since sophomore year to help me find my place in the school and sports realms.” Rizer’s letter addressed Gale’s academic qualities thusly, “Zach repeatedly proves himself to be very intelligent, maintains relentless work ethic, demonstrates thoughtful and compassionate selflessness, and is an incredible leader. As a student, Zach ranks among the best I have had in 19 years as an educator.”

Since the summer of his freshman year, Gale has operated the North 40 Mowing Co. He still has time for summer football camp; this year he led his team to the Legacy Award for the most points earned in the weight room and on community projects.

Gale has applied to several universities, but is awaiting scholarship award information before making a final determination. He has been accepted to Montana State University, and is applying to Michigan State and Black Hills State. He has also been accepted at the University of Wyoming with a top tier Hathaway scholarship. Gale writes, “I plan to pursue a degree in secondary education with an emphasis on social studies. I would like to become a high school teacher and also coach football.”

Zach’s parents are Matt and Nadine Gale.