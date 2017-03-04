Academics look to improve CNA dementia training

SHERIDAN — The process to become a certified nursing instructor can be fast-paced and rigorous. Certified nursing assistant students have to memorize 22 different skills and take a written test before they can be certified.

Despite the skills CNAs are required to learn, Sheridan College instructor Amy Wyatt said there needs to more of a focus on one of the most common diseases students will have work with after graduation — dementia.

Wyatt expects to complete an online academic module in the CNA certification courses for students to further understand the dementia. While awareness has increased, many say CNA and nursing students do not receive the appropriate amount of practical training necessary to handle patients suffering from dementia.

However, Wyatt is among those who plan to rectify that. Wyatt’s module will be available for any CNA instructor to apply to courses.

“Often, it’s minimal education,” Wyatt said about teaching dementia in CNA and nursing programs. “It’s a lot of skimming the surface.”

The module includes practical, hands-on approaches to understanding dementia, including specific practical techniques and knowledge. Modules like these remain few and far between, which is surprising given how frequently dementia occurs.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention states that as many as 5 million Americans were living with Alzheimer’s in 2013 and that is expected to reach 14 million by 2050. The number of people with the disease doubles every five years beyond age 65.

One in three seniors die with an Alzheimer’s-related illness or other dementia and the diseases are the sixth leading cause of death in the country, according to the Alzheimer’s Association.

Wyatt said 65 percent of those who stay in a nursing home or long-term care facility have some sort of dementia.

Thirty states and 80 communities have joined the national Dementia Friendly America movement, and Sheridan has launched a dementia-friendly community, as well. While awareness appears to be growing, Wyatt said that information has yet to make it to students in an effective manner.

“It needs to make it to the colleges,” Wyatt said. “We can educate the caregivers in the home (via Dementia Friendly America), but what about those caregivers who are working at a facility? We need to be more aware of those folks and providing an education for them.”

Wendy Ostlind, a former nursing instructor at Sheridan College, said academics and professionals have been aware of the potential rise in dementia patients for quite some time, but little movement has taken place at the academic training level.

Often, dementia and Alzheimer’s will be grouped with a plethora of other mental illnesses in a lesson.

CNA and nursing students ill-prepared to work with those clients often become frustrated and stressed, Ostlind said. One of the more difficult aspects of treating dementia patients involves a conflict in the way medical staff approach the disease. Traditionally, nurses and CNAs work to heal or cure a patient, but with no cure for dementia, care requires nurses and CNAs to focus on providing patients with a better quality of life.

For example, Wyatt has found that dementia patients are receptive to touch and music. Often, CNAs make mistakes by approaching those with dementia too quickly or trying to correct a patient who thinks he or she is in another place or time.

“We find that a lot of people who don’t have the right training when they go through the CNA courses, they come up to a nursing home or a dementia care unit and they don’t have the skills to deal with that,” said Chris Szymanski, administrator at Green House Living for Sheridan. “That’s all we are trying to do is get some more skills under their belt when they get out into the real world.”

Lack of training contributes to staff turnover for nurses as well. The stress of dealing with dementia patients often leads to nurses leaving the job, according to Wyatt. She said through the module she is developing, CNAs will hopefully have “less stress and more enjoyment in their work environment.”

“They have a lot of duties they have to take care of in a shift,” Szymanski said. “It takes more time to deal with people who are not cognitively in tact. You have to be a lot more patient with them, you have to be very kind.”

Andres Vega understands the difficulty that comes with treating dementia patients. The Sheridan College graduate currently works as a CNA at Green House Living for Sheridan and said dementia can be difficult for everyone who is around the disease.

“It’s very emotional,” Vega said. “It’s a lot of suffering. My perception of dementia is that you are there, but your (cognitive ability) is not.”

He said classes at Sheridan College mainly skimmed over the technical aspects of dementia, but it wasn’t until he received his first job that he fully understood how to work with dementia.

“Being in the field, it’s a whole different experience,” he said.

Phyllis Puckett, the assistant director of nursing at Sheridan College said that nursing students learn how to treat dementia in both the first and second year of the program. However, she said dealing with dementia patients remains a valuable skill for students to learn and looks forward to seeing increased focus on dementia at the academic level.

“I think what Amy is doing with teaching dementia care at the CNA level is a great start,” Puckett said.