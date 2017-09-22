ABF snags big donation, starts work on lodge

SHERIDAN — This summer the Antelope Butte Foundation secured additional funding to help get the nonprofit recreation and ski area up and going.

The bulk of the funding comes from a $250,000 gift from Tom and Joan Scott, alongside a $100,000 challenge donation from the Dan and Jeanne Scott Family Foundation. ABF beat the Dan and Jeanne Scott Family Fund challenge deadline by four months. Individual community members gave more than $100,000 in matching donations; one such matching donation came from a second gift from the Ruth Pruitt Phillips Foundation for $22,000. ABF also received a third donation from the Anne and Scott Nickerson Family Foundation for $25,000.

Tom Scott said his family supports efforts to reopen the area in the Bighorn Mountains for a number of reasons, primarily that it will provide all-season recreational opportunities for the entire community.

“The area will draw people here, and it’s a great resource to have,” Scott said in a press release from ABF. “To have things that draw families here, and that give us all the chance to get in the mountains and enjoy nature — those are great things for the community.”

Donations are going toward lodge improvements as the foundation works to reopen the area as a year-round facility. Construction is proceeding in earnest, and ABF plans to hold an open house in October, weather permitting.

The Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area is a nonprofit year-round mountain recreation area located in the Bighorn National Forest, currently under restoration, with a goal of opening in 2018. It is owned by the Antelope Butte Foundation, whose mission is to provide affordable and accessible year-round mountain recreation, training and educational opportunities.