ABF says options will strengthen skiing community, Meadowlark owner less sure of positive result

SHERIDAN — Whether the reopening of Antelope Butte Mountain Recreation Area will lead to the prosperity or downfall of both it and Meadowlark Ski Lodge remains a question as the recreation area enters its reopening year.

Antelope Butte Executive Director and Ski-EO Andrew Gast said that Antelope Butte will add to the big picture of making mountain recreation affordable and accessible for all, and especially to the youth.

“We really believe that the opportunities at the Meadowlark Ski Lodge are an important part of that vision,” Gast said in an email, “especially for those that live in Buffalo and Worland.”

Though Meadowlark owner Wayne Jones was skeptical of Antelope Butte’s ability to raise the money to open, and refused to comment further, in a March 2013 Wyoming Public Radio story Jones said he was doubtful of Meadowlark’s chance for survival if the nonprofit recreation area reopening became reality.

“If Antelope Butte opens up, I just don’t see how we have a chance in hell of surviving,” Jones said in the Wyoming Public Radio story. “I mean, how am I supposed to compete with a nonprofit?”

The article said that Jones doubts there’s a large enough ski population to keep both lodges open, ultimately leading to the demise of both.

Gast has a very different opinion of the two lodges, and said the nonprofit he leads doesn’t see Meadowlark as a competitor, but as a comrade in a battle to bring winter sports back to the area.

“The more people skiing in Buffalo and Worland helps to strengthen the snow sports communities to the north, and in turn helps Antelope Butte,” Gast said. “Likewise, as Antelope Butte grows, new skiers in Sheridan or Greybull, it will help Meadowlark.”

Gast said historically the highest number of skiers in the Bighorn Mountains occurred when both ski areas were open. He said past years’ numbers have shown 9,000-11,000 fewer skier visits in the Bighorn Mountains, which they interpret to mean that beginning and young family skiers in Sheridan and Greybull aren’t learning the sport.

In a November interview with Vail Resorts senior advisor Blaise Carrig, Carrig told The Sheridan Press how vital small ski resorts are to adding sports enthusiasts to the skiing community.

“People don’t learn to ski in Vail or Aspen,” Carrig said. “They learn to ski at Antelope Buttes and Royal Mountains… they learn to ski and they spend most of their ski days there, and then they take a vacation.”

This is the void Gast said he thinks Antelope Butte will fill for the Sheridan and Greybull areas. Having two operating lodges will also add to the overall strength of north central Wyoming’s ski society and economy.

“The communities that have the healthiest ski culture and economy are those that have more than one ski area,” Gast said. “It creates a critical mass that helps to support other businesses like ski shops while strengthening the business of each ski area.”

He said after Antelope Butte opens, Meadowlark is likely to see similar skier numbers to what they’ve seen in recent years and an incremental increase as Antelope Butte helps to grow the skier population in Sheridan and Big Horn counties.

Bighorn National Forest Public Affairs Specialist Susan Douglas said that having two ski resorts has always been in the Bighorn National Forest plan. She said Sheridan and Big Horn counties supported the revitalization of Antelope Butte, and the U.S. Forest Service believes it will be an asset to local markets.

“Of course it’s speculative to describe the effects of two downhill ski areas operating in the Bighorn National Forest,” Douglas said in an email, “but the Forest Service believes the economic draw of multiple ski areas will be beneficial to the economies of local communities surrounding the national forest.”

Both Douglas and Gast agree that there’s marketing opportunities the two lodges can pursue to encourage skiers to try both lodges.

“Our hope is to work cooperatively with Meadowlark Ski Lodge in marketing and skier education,” Gast said. “A ‘Ski the Bighorns’ campaign would be something we would be very excited about to showcase both ski areas.”