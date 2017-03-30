AAUW organizing Unequal Pay Day bake sale

SHERIDAN — American Association of University Women will conduct a bake sale April 4 at Sheridan College, Sheridan Stationery, Books and Gallery and downtown Sheridan.

April 4 marks Unequal Pay Day by the AAUW. Unequal Pay Day symbolizes the day when women’s pay finally “catches up” to men’s pay from the previous year.

The bake sale will be held at several locations, and will provide home-baked goods provided by AAUW members. For men, the cost for each item will be $1 per item, while women, who lag behind in wages, will pay Wyoming’s average pay gap of $.69 per item.

The sale will be from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at all three venues. This event is to make people aware of the disparity of wages for the many women who earn less for working the same jobs as men. People who support this effort are asked to wear red to symbolize that women are still in the red financially.