AARP to gather Friday
SHERIDAN — The Sheridan chapter of the AARP will gather Friday at the Heritage Towers dining room.
The event will begin at 5:30 p.m. with a potluck dinner and the meeting will start at 5:50 p.m.
The program will include a legislative update from Wayne Schatz, AARP legislative chair for Northeast Wyoming.
Those planning to attend are asked to bring $3 and a potluck dish to share.
Heritage Towers is located at 428 N. Jefferson St.
Staff Reports
