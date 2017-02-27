AARP to focus on Medicare changes

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan based AARP Northeast Chapter 676 is hosting a community presentation on Tuesday from 5:30-6:30 p.m. at the Sheridan Senior Center.

This presentation is especially of interest to those who are 50 and older, still working and not enrolled in Medicare.

Proposed changes to Medicare on Capitol Hill will significantly impact 57 million Americans coming of age for the program. AARP recognizes opportunities for improvement to Medicare but does not support the proposed changes.

This meeting will share information. Attendees who do not support the proposed changes will have the opportunity to sign a petition stating so.

The Sheridan Senior Center is located at 211 Smith St.

Those planning to attend are asked to enter through the north doors facing Whitney Commons.