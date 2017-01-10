WEATHER FROM OUR SPONSORS

AARP Chapter 676 to gather Friday


SHERIDAN — AARP Chapter 676 will gather at 5:30 p.m. Friday for a potluck dinner and program at the Heritage Towers dining room.

The program will focus on chapter planning and action teams.

Heritage Towers is located at 428 N. Jefferson St. across from the Sheridan YMCA. 

For additional information, contact Helen Mitchell at 672-5904.

