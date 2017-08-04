A tiny tribute to big responsibility

SHERIDAN — As a small audience gathered, Eli Graham, Avery Nikirk and Alyssa Fehlauer lined up behind a table and did their best to calm the nerves of their friends.

Graham, 9, stroked Theo from his tiny black ears to his little white tail; Fehlauer, 11, cupped Buttercup primly in her hands; and Nikirk, 8, wrapped a towel around Spike to prevent him from curling into a prickly ball of jitters.

Pocket pets like guinea pigs and hedgehogs may be tiny, but showing them before the discerning eyes of a judge is no small feat as three youth discovered at the Pocket Pet show at the Sheridan County Fair.

“It takes confidence to stand up and do something when you’re a little frightened and your animal is frightened,” judge Ward Cotton said.

Cotton is the shop teacher and FFA adviser at Sheridan High School and teaches a course on small animal care.

He said the responsibility of caring for an animal and the poise needed to show it are valuable stepping stones for not only showing larger livestock but life in general.

“It’s just one of the building stones to a good lifestyle,” Cotton said. “It builds confidence.”

Don’t be temperamental

To start, Cotton showed Fehlauer how to position Buttercup for examination and demonstrated to Nikirk the best way to hold her hedgehog. He asked Graham a question about the major use for guinea pigs in South America, their country of origin. (The unfortunate answer: lunch meat).

“Showmanship is basically judging how the person handles their animal, whichever kind of animal it is,” Cotton said.There are large competitions around the world for hedgehogs and cavies, or guinea pigs, Cotton said, with standards for the appearance and behavior of the animals and the ability of handlers to keep them calm.

In fact, according to the International Hedgehog Association, temperament is worth 33 points, or one-third of the overall score in a show. This is because the association places high value on breeding for “friendly, happy hedgies.”

“Hedgehogs that are ill tempered, will not unroll or who bite shall be faulted or disqualified at the discretion of the judge,” the official show standards state.

Preventing a hedgehog from rolling into a ball takes skill, Cotton said. They are equipped with a band of muscles on their backs that cause them to ball up when nervous. Bouncing and jabbing their quills into the face of predators is their main defense.

There are two classes for guinea pigs: breeding and market. As pets, Buttercup and Theo are in the breeding class, judged for fur quality, anatomical standards and temperament.

Due to his luxurious long hair, Theo took first place, although he didn’t escape a little criticism.

“If I had a complaint about the first-place winner — and this is the kettle calling the pot black — I would like to see him a little thinner,” Cotton said to audience laughter. “It’s obvious that he has a good life.”

Graham agreed: Theo lives high on the hog, as the saying goes. He has a large cage and eats his fill of carrots, lettuce, pumpkin and select fruits that are allowed in his diet.

“You have to be calm and serious, focused on it, not all crazy,” Graham said about being a pocket pet showman.

Definitely don’t throw your guinea pig into the air if you get excited about all the ribbons you are winning, Graham added.

Have a little fun

Compassion is paramount in the care of all animals, but it’s good to have fun with pets as the costume and trick portions of the show demonstrated.

Nikirk and Spike sported matching capes, and Spike demonstrated his ability to navigate an obstacle course made of Legos. Nikirk trained him to do the course with spoonfuls of wet cat food, ending with a face-first ride down a tiny slide.

Costumes are what enticed Fehlauer to enter the pocket pet show.

“I kept trying on her outfits after I got them for my birthday, and she did pretty good in them,” Fehlauer said. “When they said we could dress them up for the competitions, that got me in.”

On show day, Buttercup fancied up in a bright pink tutu and a flowy pink feather on her head.

“Anytime you can get an animal in a tutu, you’re doing well,” Cotton said.

Fehlauer enjoyed her first showmanship experience and plans to show again next year. She is already teaching Buttercup how to turn a circle.

“You can teach them 20 dog tricks,” Fehlauer said. “You can teach them to play basketball, too.”

A guinea pig that plays basketball would be quite the feat, but if anyone could make it happen, it would be Fehlauer, Graham and Nikirk. Their love for their animals was evident in their attention to the smallest of details like the meaning of different squeaks.

As people gathered after the show, Fehlauer bent her ear close to Buttercup and listened.

“She’s curious; that’s her curious sound,” Fehlauer said.

Don’t be surprised if next year’s County Fair features a tutu-wearing, basketball playing guinea pig named Buttercup.