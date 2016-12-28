9th day of nonprofits: Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange addresses the problem many foster parents have when receiving a new or first foster child: parents are sometimes unprepared to meet the child’s basic needs.

Getting the essentials is not a cheap operation for a foster parent, especially when they already have children in their care, Sheridan Foster Parent Exchange co-founder Carla Trier said. Children can be moved in and out of homes quickly, and foster parents don’t get reimbursed for money spent on a child unless they are in their care for a month or longer.

This is where the Foster Parent Exchange comes in.

When a child goes into foster care, the Exchange gets a call from Department of Family Services or the foster parent who tells them the age, gender and size of the child, and the Foster Parent Exchange prepares a kit.

Trier said the kit includes seven outfits, socks, pajamas, underwear, a hygiene kit, quilt, coat, pair of boots, hat, scarf, book, toys and laundry detergent.

“I’ve seen kids that have been in foster care so short term,” Trier said, “they’ve gone home and they’ve gone into foster care again, and they still have the same shoes that came from here.”

Trier said that she realized Sheridan needed this about four years ago when she took in her first foster child, and soon-to-be Foster Parent Exchange co-founder Treylah Smith, in the middle of the night on New Year’s Eve.

Trier said she was unprepared when Treylah arrived in dirty clothes and the two of them ventured out that night to Walmart and she spent nearly $300 on essentials.

“The more she grew on me I thought, that’s not right, people shouldn’t have to do that,” Trier said about her late-night shopping trip.

She said this is often the case when children are dropped off to foster homes. Among other programs, the Exchange also allows foster children to “shop” when it’s their birthday or they are getting adopted.

Trier said the community has been a huge support already. She said the best way to continue to help is through donations, either to help with rental expenses for their facility or to donate items. Though many used clothing and toy donations are welcome, she said they only accept new, packaged socks and underwear.