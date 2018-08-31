Exciting news

Over the last few months, I and the committee planning the 2019 FAB Women’s Conference for April 12 have been elbow deep in fundraising efforts.

We announced in July that Elizabeth Gilbert — famous for writing “Eat, Pray, Love” and “Big Magic” along with the novel “Signature of All Things” — will be the keynote speaker for the seventh annual event. We’re really excited. But, once the contract was signed we knew it would mean a lot of work.

As you can imagine, having a speaker like Gilbert come to Sheridan comes with a cost. If we want to continue bringing speakers of that caliber to the area, FAB committee members recognize that we have to have help. So, we’ve been seeking sponsors and grants for the 2019 event.

We earned a $10,000 major grant from the Wyoming Humanities Council — a big deal for us. The council supports the ideas of creativity and curiosity — which Gilbert will focus on in her keynote address. In addition, Gilbert will speak with local students in a separate session about her life and work as a writer.

In addition, the Ucross Foundation, Homer A. and Mildred S. Scott Foundation, Sheridan College, Marie Lowe, Century 21 BHJ Realty, Inc., the Wyoming Women’s Foundation and Confluence Collaborative have all signed on to help make our dream a reality. There are a few other sponsors confirming their ability to help, as well.

But, we’re still only about half way to our fundraising goal. We hope to continue raising the level of discourse and the profile of our beautiful community by bringing speakers like Gilbert to Sheridan. If you’re interested in helping us do so, please let me know.

We have been asked pretty frequently when tickets for the event will go on sale. We don’t have a solid date yet, primarily because the more funding we raise, the cheaper the tickets can be for our attendees. So, that’s priority No. 1.

This fall, we’ll also solidify our slate of speakers for breakout sessions at the conference. So, stay tuned for those announcements.

We’re excited to grow this event, bringing in regional attendees. It’s good for Sheridan. So mark April 12 on your calendar. We hope to see you there.

•••••

In other event news, The Press will host its inaugural tailgate party Wednesday from 6:30-8 p.m. We’ll be cooking up hotdogs and hamburgers and serve them with chips and water, all provided by Ridley’s Family Market.

So, stop by our parking lot to help kick off the fall sports season. You can pick up copies of our fall sports special section and get your hands on our “Football Capital” magazine before it goes out to the community.

It’s an exciting time in Sheridan, with a lot to look forward to in the coming weeks and months.

Are you ready?