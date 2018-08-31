Lady Panthers open conference play with win

CLEARMONT — The Arvada-Clearmont High School volleyball team went through its normal game prep in the week leading up to its conference opener against Midwest Thursday. The Lady Panthers worked on aspects of their game that needed sharpening, implemented offensive and defensive nuances and went over a scouting report of how they thought the Lady Oilers would play.

AC got better, and installed new techniques, however Midwest didn’t look anything like what the Lady Panthers thought.

“The stressful part is you just don’t know,” AC head coach Sarah Walker said. “We hadn’t seen Midwest, and there’s not enough results out there to be able to compare yourself.

“… You kind of walk into this first round of conference games a little bit unknown. You think that you expect something, but Midwest showed up completely different than I anticipated.”

AC had to quickly change and find areas to exploit on the fly. And the Lady Panthers did just that en route to a 3-1 home victory.

“For our girls to be able to adjust, it’s huge,” Walker said. “We might have planned for this, and in a moment we are having to adjust.”

That equated to a less-than-stellar start to the opening set Thursday. The Lady Oilers dictated the pace, winning 12 of the first 19 points, prompting the Lady Panthers to call time out.

In the little Walker has seen of this year’s team, and in the ones the last couple years, AC has had trouble getting off to good starts or playing with the upper hand.

“I think it’s our comfort zone,” Walker said.

“We’ve talked about our comfort zone is being behind a little bit. We are always the team that has to come from behind. When we tie and go up by two or three, we start to tighten up, and we start to lose the confidence. But when we are down by five, we are blasting balls out of the gym. We don’t care, we are just going to swing at the ball.”

The care-free-and-swinging Lady Panthers rallied and went on an 18-10 run to win the first set 25-22.

Midwest took the fight to AC to begin the second set, as well. The Lady Oilers held an 11-8 advantage when the Lady Panthers went on a 12-4 run to vault ahead 20-15 en route to a 25-20 second-set win.

AC couldn’t dig itself out of an early hole during the third set and dropped it 25-22. But the Lady Panthers responded, and aside from an early 3-2 deficit, used a consistent scoring attack to claim the match with a 25-21 fourth-set victory.

“I think we played really well for our first conference match,” AC’s McKenna Auzqui said. “I was very pleased with how we started off the season compared to how we ended last year.”

Walker likes the makeup of this years squad. AC has experience and an assortment of tall, athletic girls that they haven’t had in year’s past.

In the last few seasons, the Lady Panthers would play back and rely on their defense to win matches. This year, while AC is still confident about its defensive abilities, the Lady Panthers have weapons at the net that can score effectively.

AC will look to keep the forward momentum going in another conference matchup at Upton Friday.