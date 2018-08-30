Incomparable: Crime punishments differ between animals, humans

SHERIDAN — A perception exists with some groups that a person receives more of a punishment for bagging a deer out of season than they would committing domestic abuse. Lawmakers and advocates disagree with the perception and work to unify penalties for domestic abuse and other crimes against humans.

The notion that people receive harsher penalties for taking game out of season then for abusing a spouse has not been a trend staff at the Advocacy and Resource Center have observed.

“If it is occurring, I don’t know the trend,” victim witness coordinator for ARC Rhonda Weber said. “I haven’t seen it.”

State Sen. Dave Kinskey, R-Sheridan, had not heard the comparison either, but recognized the imbalance of criminal punishment in crimes against humans in his tenure with the Wyoming Legislature. Kinskey, along with other members of the joint judiciary committee, would consistently hear horror stories of domestic violence cases, and legislators would then as a reaction make laws without necessarily digging through all statutes.

“It was very episodic,” Kinskey said about the process.

Last year, legislators worked together to unify penalties for crimes against humans and specifically for domestic violence, stalking and battery charges. Legislators aligned penalties to make more sense and even out the punishments associated with similar crimes. Many of those punishments increased to properly represent the weight and repercussions of the offense against the victims.

The punishments focused particularly on extending the amount of time a court could keep perpetrators on supervised probation. The idea was to keep the perpetrator away from the victim for an appropriate amount of time.

Officials look similarly at hunting violations in that they want to keep the perpetrator — the hunter — away from the victim — the wild game — for an appropriate amount of time.

Wyoming Game and Fish Department game warden Dustin Shorma told The Press in a previous interview that the role of game wardens is to give voice to wildlife that do not have a way to speak for themselves.

When those regulations are violated, they can create safety issues for animals and humans.

In a November 2017 poaching case out of Gillette, two hunters were convicted of poaching a buck mule deer during a closed season, using an illegal firearm cartridge and shooting from a public road. The court, with the help of game wardens, assessed $9,525 in restitution and confiscated the man’s gun.

Each case is taken into advisement for fees and jail time, but the state has established minimum penalties for violations of the law.

Misdemeanor offenses against humans can result in up to a $750 fine and six months in jail. The worse the offense, the more strict the punishment. Domestic assault penalties increase as perpetrators continue to offend, escalating to felonies that can result in lengthier prison terms.

Likewise, penalties for hunting violations increase with the severity of the crime.

Minor misdemeanor offenses, like not wearing fluorescent orange or pink can result in up to six months in jail and a $1,000 fine. Other misdemeanors, like taking game animals without a license or during a closed season, can result in fines ranging from $5,000 to $10,000 and one year in prison.

As hunting season begins, and comments are made about the severity of crimes’ punishment, lawmakers, law enforcement and others work to provide uniformity and justice no matter the victim.