Trail End State Historic site hours to change

SHERIDAN — The Trail End State Historic Site will be open Saturday, Sunday and Monday of Labor Day weekend from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.

To commemorate America’s entry into World War I in April 1917, the historic site is featuring a special two-year exhibit entitled, “Wake Up, America! Life at Home During the War, 1917-1918.” The exhibit takes a look at what life was like in Sheridan for the wives, children and parents of soldiers fighting overseas. The exhibit, which will close in December 2018, uses letters, posters, newspaper articles and other artifacts to tell the story.

Following the Labor Day weekend, the Trail End State Historic Site will be open from 1-4 p.m. daily through Dec. 14.

For more information, see www.trailend.co.

The Trail End State Historic Site is located at 400 Clarendon Ave.