• Suspicious circumstance, 12th Street, 11:09 a.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:34 a.m.

• Animal found, East Fourth Street, 11:58 a.m.

• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 12:43 p.m.

• Child endangerment, Coffeen Avenue, 1:17 p.m.

• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 2:05 p.m.

• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 2:08 p.m.

• Accident, Vista Street, 2:15 p.m.

• Threats; cold, North Amin Street, 2:49 p.m.

• Vicious dog, Adair Avenue, 2:52 p.m.

• Dog at large, Monte Vista Street, 2:53 p.m.

• Filthy premises, South Thurmond Avenue, 3:43 p.m.

• Cat violation, Mydland Road, 3:55 p.m.

• Damaged property, West Fifth Street, 4:19 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 4:31 p.m.

• Cat violation, Mydland Road, 4:37 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Lookout Point Drive, 4:46 p.m.

• Court/violation, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 5:03 p.m.

• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 5:25 p.m.

• Theft from vehicle, North Jefferson Street, 5:48 p.m.

• Juvenile out of control, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:46 p.m.

• Various use permit, Sheridan area, 8:24 p.m.

Wednesday

• Phone harassment, West Fifth Street, 12:39 a.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Tuesday

• Citizen assist, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 9:44 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Beckton Road, Dayton, 12:06 p.m.

• Theft cold, Industrial Lane, 1:12 p.m.

• DUI, River Road, Dayton, 3:33 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Big Goose Road, 7:25 p.m.

• Accident, Dana Avenue, 9:24 p.m.

• Motorist assist, East Fifth Street and East Ridge Road, 10:12 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Tuesday

• Elvis P. Turnley, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD

• David Dean Lake, 19, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Brennan Sean Stacy, 37, Dayton, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 71

Female inmate count: 13

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2

Number of releases for the previous day: 1