• Suspicious circumstance, 12th Street, 11:09 a.m.
• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 11:34 a.m.
• Animal found, East Fourth Street, 11:58 a.m.
• Dog at large, Sheridan Avenue, 12:43 p.m.
• Child endangerment, Coffeen Avenue, 1:17 p.m.
• Warrant service, West Fifth Street, 2:05 p.m.
• Civil dispute, North Main Street, 2:08 p.m.
• Accident, Vista Street, 2:15 p.m.
• Threats; cold, North Amin Street, 2:49 p.m.
• Vicious dog, Adair Avenue, 2:52 p.m.
• Dog at large, Monte Vista Street, 2:53 p.m.
• Filthy premises, South Thurmond Avenue, 3:43 p.m.
• Cat violation, Mydland Road, 3:55 p.m.
• Damaged property, West Fifth Street, 4:19 p.m.
• Traffic complaint, Sheridan area, 4:31 p.m.
• Cat violation, Mydland Road, 4:37 p.m.
• Suspicious person, Lookout Point Drive, 4:46 p.m.
• Court/violation, Mountain Shadows Boulevard, 5:03 p.m.
• Welfare check, Mydland Road, 5:25 p.m.
• Theft from vehicle, North Jefferson Street, 5:48 p.m.
• Juvenile out of control, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:46 p.m.
• Various use permit, Sheridan area, 8:24 p.m.
Wednesday
• Phone harassment, West Fifth Street, 12:39 a.m.
SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE
Tuesday
• Citizen assist, Wagon Box Road, Banner, 9:44 a.m.
• Livestock loose, Beckton Road, Dayton, 12:06 p.m.
• Theft cold, Industrial Lane, 1:12 p.m.
• DUI, River Road, Dayton, 3:33 p.m.
• Suspicious circumstance, Big Goose Road, 7:25 p.m.
• Accident, Dana Avenue, 9:24 p.m.
• Motorist assist, East Fifth Street and East Ridge Road, 10:12 p.m.
ARRESTS
Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.
Tuesday
• Elvis P. Turnley, 40, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, probation violation/revocation, out of county court, arrested by SPD
• David Dean Lake, 19, Sheridan, criminal trespass, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
• Brennan Sean Stacy, 37, Dayton, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO
JAIL
Today
Daily inmate count: 71
Female inmate count: 13
Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0
Number of book-ins for the previous day: 2
Number of releases for the previous day: 1