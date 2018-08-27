FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

SHERIDAN
FIRE-RESCUE

Friday

• Motor vehicle accident, 1300 block North Main Street, 7:41 a.m.

• Rocky Mountain Ambulance assist, 300 block West Whitney Street, 4:29 p.m.

• Activated smoke alarm, 1600 block Steffen Court, 4:57 p.m.

• RMA assist, 300 block East Third Street, 6:53 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, 400 North Jefferson Street, 4:10 p.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 400 North Jefferson Street, 8:50 p.m.

Sunday

• Natural gas leak, 100 block West Nebraska Street, 10:37 a.m.

• Activated fire alarm, 1 Whitney Way, 10:58 a.m.

• Unauthorized burn, 1900 block North Main Street, 7:12 p.m.

GOOSE VALLEY FIRE DEPARTMENT

Friday

• Accident with extrication, Decker Highway, mile marker 7, 9:45 p.m.

Saturday

• RMA assist, Beaver Creek Road, 9:09 p.m.

Sunday

• No calls reported.

ROCKY MOUNTAIN AMBULANCE

Thursday

• Trauma, 1900 block Val Vista Street, 3:46 p.m.

• Medical, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 7:18 a.m.

• Polo standby, 200 block Bird Farm Road, 10:41 a.m.

• Patient transfer to Billings, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10:56 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:47 p.m.

• Trauma, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 1:25 p.m.

• Trauma, 1400 block Dana Avenue, 2:48 p.m.

• Trauma, 1400 block Dana Avenue, 4:07 p.m.

• Medical, 100 block Kruse Creek, 4:09 p.m.

• Medical, 200 block Smith Street, 5:29 p.m.

• Medical, 1500 block North Main Street, 7:22 p.m.

• Trauma, 3300 block Strahan Parkway, 7:33 p.m.

Friday

• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 6 a.m.

• Trauma, 1700 block North Main Street, 7:37 a.m.

• Trauma, 1700 block North Main Street, 7:38 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson, 8:33 a.m.

• Standby, 500 block Lewis Street, 8:58 a.m.

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 10 a.m.

• Medical, 1100 block North Sheridan Avenue, 10:42 a.m.

• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 12:15 p.m.

• Medical, 900 block West Brundage Lane, 2:35 p.m.

• Trauma, 1600 block Colony Park Drive, 4:19 p.m.

• Medical, 300 block West Street, 4:25 p.m.

• Football standby, 333 Highway 335, 5 p.m.

• Medical, 700 block East Sixth Street, 5:29 p.m.

• Stock car race standby, 50 block Industrial Lane, 6:33 p.m.

• Trauma, 1100 block Main Street, Dayton, 6:46 p.m.

• Medical, 300 block East Third Street, 6:52 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Big Horn Avenue, 8:46 p.m.

• Trauma, Highway 338, mile marker 6, 9:47 p.m.

• Trauma, 2300 block North Main Street, 10:09 p.m.

• Patient transfer to Billings, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 11:48 p.m.

• Trauma, 800 block Avoca Avenue, 11:57 p.m.

Saturday

• Medical, 1400 block West Fifth Street, 12:15 p.m.

• Trauma, 1800 block North Heights Place, 6:30 a.m.

• Rodeo standby, 1700 block Victoria Street, 7:57 a.m.

• Trauma, 50 block Canyon View Drive, 8:03 a.m.

• Trauma, 1700 block Victoria Street, 8:15 a.m.

• Polo standby, 200 block Bird Farm Road, 10:30 a.m.

• Medical, 400 block North Jefferson Street, 4:10 p.m.

• Medical, 1700 block South Sheridan Avenue, 6:41 p.m.

• Trauma, 1600 block Sugarland Drive, 8:30 p.m.

• Medical, 1500 block Sugarland Drive, 8:30 p.m.

• Medical, 1000 block Beaver Creek Road, 11:09 p.m.

• Trauma, 100 block North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.

Sunday

• Medical, 1300 block Taylor Avenue, 4:07 a.m.

• Trauma, 1600 block Sugarland Drive, 7:37 a.m.

• Rodeo standby, 1700 block Victoria Street, 7:40 a.m.

• Trauma, 500 block Avoca Avenue, 7:43 a.m.

• Medical, 5900 block Coffeen Avenue, 9:48 a.m.

• Medical, 1600 block Colony Park Drive, 10:38 a.m.

• Medical, 1600 Colony Park Drive, 12:10 p.m.

• Medical, 1800 block Fort Road, 5:49 p.m.

• Medical, 3500 block Big Horn Avenue, 8:51 p.m.

• Trauma, 1900 block North Main Street, 9:31 p.m.

SHERIDAN MEMORIAL HOSPITAL

Friday – Sunday

• No admissions or dismissals reported.

SHERIDAN POLICE DEPARTMENT

Information in the police reports is taken from the SPD website.

Friday

• Suspicious person, North Scott Street, 1:12 a.m.

• Suspicious vehicle, North Jefferson Street, 1:49 a.m.

• Accident, North Main Street, 5:18 a.m.

• Accident with injuries, North Main Street, 7:37 a.m. (Hunter Cardinal, 21, Banner, was arrested for DUI after crashing into a parked vehicle. Both the driver and passenger were treated for injuries. Cardinal was issued citations for DUI and compulsory automobile insurance required.)

• Dog at large, South Sheridan Avenue, 7:14 a.m.

• Dispute all others, Mydland Road, 8:55 a.m.

• Driver license violation, Sugarland Drive, 9:37 a.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, West 10th Street, 11:55 a.m.

• Welfare check, East Brundage Lane, 12:26 p.m.

• Suspicious person, South Sheridan Avenue, 12:35 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Lewis Street, 1:02 p.m.

• VIN inspection, West 12th Street, 1:32 p.m.

• Theft cold, East Loucks Street, 1:39 p.m.

• Damaged property, North Main Street, 2:32 p.m.

• DUS, South Carrington Street, 3 p.m.

• Weed violation, Coffeen Avenue, 3:10 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, Rosewood Court, 4:45 p.m.

• Suspicious circumstance, East Sixth Street, 5:20 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Fifth Street, 7:15 p.m.

• Warrant service, Coffeen Avenue, 7:01 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Scott Street, 7:51 p.m.

• DUS, East Brundage Lane, 8:57 p.m.

• Harassment, South Sheridan Avenue, 9:09 p.m.

• Barking dog, North Sheridan Avenue, 9:12 p.m.

• Fight with weapons, North Main Street, 10:06 p.m.

Shawn McAvoy, 34, New York, was arrested for aggravated battery after McAvoy struck a meal subject in the head with a 750 milliliter bottle of whiskey. The victim was transported to the hospital and was released later that night.

• DUI, citizen report, Coffeen Avenue, 10:20 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West Burrows Street, 10:14 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:18 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:19 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:26 p.m.

• Noise complaint, South Sheridan Avenue, 11:28 p.m.

• Assist agency, Long Drive, 11:51 p.m.

Saturday

• Assist agency, West Fifth Street, 12:05 a.m.

• Suicidal subject, Sibley Circle, 1:08 a.m.

• Assist SO, West 13th Street, 3:53 a.m.

• Animal found, Coffeen Avenue, 5:15 a.m.

• Various use permit, West Alger Avenue, 7:46 a.m.

• Fraud, North Gould Street, 9:55 a.m.

• Vicious dog, West Fifth Street, 1:39 p.m.

• Animal incident, Pioneer Road, 2:24 p.m.

• Warrant service, Burkitt Street, 2:42 p.m.

• Breach of peace, Steffen Court, 2:51 p.m.

• Theft from vehicle, Lookout Point Drive, 3:04 p.m.

• Warrant service, Brooks Street, 3:12 p.m.

• Domestic, Olive Street, 3:44 p.m.

• Drug activity, Coffeen Avenue, 4:38 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Valley View Drive, 5:41 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Sheridan Avenue, 5:51 p.m.

• Removal of subject, South Sheridan Avenue, 6:33 p.m.

• Animal incident, South Linden Avenue, 7:10 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, North Main Street, 7:26 p.m.

• Careless driver, North Main Street, 8:03 p.m.

• Lost property, North Main Street, 8:27 p.m.

• Suspicious person, West Eighth Street, 8:43 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Main Street, 9:28 p.m.

• Barking dog, Cheyenne Street, 9:55 p.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 10:24 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Thurmond Street, 10:29 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:20 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:29 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 11:47 p.m.

• Probation violation, Smith Street, 11:55 p.m.

Sunday

• Found property, North Main Street, 12:41 a.m.

• Fight, North Main Street, 1:07 a.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 2:21 a.m.

• Prowler, Huntington Street, 3:38 a.m.

• Medical, Sugarland Drive, 7:36 a.m.

• Dog at large, South Main Street, 8:43 a.m.

• Animal found, Werco Avenue, 9:10 a.m.

• Malicious destruction, Big Horn Avenue, 10:26 a.m.

• Smoke/odor investigation, West Nebraska Street, 10:34 a.m.

• Fraud, South Linden Avenue, 11:56 a.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, West Fifth Street, 12:34 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 12:39 p.m.

• Cat trap, South Thurmond Avenue, 1:36 p.m.

• Animal incident, Kroe Lane, 1:52 p.m.

• Cat violation, South Thurmond Avenue, 2:59 p.m.

• Gas theft, North Main Street, 3:08 p.m.

• Reckless driver, Loucks Street, 3:22 p.m.

• Open door, Coffeen Avenue, 3:32 p.m.

• Tree/shrub violation, Big Horn Avenue, 4:29 p.m.

• Bar check, North Main Street, 6:36 p.m.

• ZPF violation, North Main Street, 7:09 p.m.

• Trespass progress, North Main Street, 7:18 p.m.

• Domestic, North Main STREET, 9:07 p.m.

• Noise complaint, West Fifth Street, 11:58 p.m.

SHERIDAN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE

Friday

• Suspicious vehicle, Red Grade Road, 1:41 a.m.

• Trespass progress, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 7:22 a.m.

• Suspicious person, Wildcat Road, milepost 0.1, 7:59 a.m.

• Found property, Beaver Creek Road, mile marker 0.3, 11:31 a.m.

• Damaged property, Coffeen Avenue, 11:44 a.m.

• Livestock loose, Dutch Creek Road, mile marker 3, Banner, 11:46 a.m.

• Traffic complaint, Beaver Creek Road, 12:04 p.m.

• Citizen assist, Park Street, 12:45 p.m.

• Missing person, Big Horn Mountain, Dayton, 12:46 p.m.

• Found property, Hunt Mountain Road, Dayton, 1:12 p.m.

• Livestock loose, Highway 335 and Knode Road, 1:30 p.m.

• Civil dispute, Third Avenue West, Ranchester, 7:06 p.m.

• DUI, US Highway 87, mile marker 29, Banner, 9:30 p.m.

• Parking complaint, Fish Hatchery Road, Banner, 9:36 p.m.

• Accident with injury, Decker Road, Highway 338, mile marker 7, 9:45 p.m.

• Assist WHP, Decker Road, Highway 338, mile marker 7, 9:57 p.m.

• DUI, Coffeen Avenue, 10:29 p.m.

• Motorist assist, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 14, Ranchester, 10:44 p.m.

Saturday

• DUI, Highway 193, mile marker 106, Banner, 12:09 a.m.

• 911 hang up unknown, West 16th Street, 1:14 a.m.

• Domestic, West 13th Street, 3:58 a.m.

• Family dispute, Wondra Avenue, Ranchester, 11:36 a.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Hardin Street, Ranchester, 11:40 a.m.

• DUI, citizen report, Sheridan area, 3:13 p.m.

• Parking complaint, River Road, milepost 0.4, Ranchester, 3:51 p.m.

• Parking complaint, West Fifth Street, 4:30 p.m.

• Traffic complaint, Pierce Road, 7:03 p.m.

• Removal of subject, North Piney Road, Banner, 7:38 p.m.

• Alarm; burglar, Hardin Street, Ranchester, 9:07 p.m.

• Fire – other, Highway 14 West, mile marker 88, Ranchester, 9:17 p.m.

• Suspicious person, Decker Road, Highway 338, 10:18 p.m.

Sunday

• Assist WHP, I-90 eastbound, mile marker 24, 12:50 a.m.

• Motorist assist, Highway 14A, Dayton, 1:05 p.m.

• DUI, citizen report, US Highway 87, milepost 26.5, 4:10 p.m.

• Intoxication, Kruse Creek Road and Bird Farm Road, 5:29 p.m.

• Verbal domestic, Skylark Lane, Banner, 6:43 p.m.

• Suicidal subject, Kleiber Drive, Dayton, 9:05 p.m.

ARRESTS

Names of individuals arrested for domestic violence or sexual assault will not be released until the individuals have appeared in court.

Friday

• Hunter Nelson Cardinal, 21, Casper, FTA warrant, municipal court; DUI, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Austin Shane Anderson, 20, Sheridan, FTA, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Wayne Allen Glick, 63, Buffalo, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Joseph Adam Stephens, 45, Sheridan, DUI, open container by vehicle operator, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Shawn McAvoy, 34, Mastic, New York, aggravated assault/battery, circuit court, arrested by SPD

Saturday

• Brian Michael Ethredge, 25, Leesburg, Florida, DUI, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Chuck Rodriguez Jr., 43, Sheridan, aggravated assault and battery, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

• Candace Mae Kinnaird, 41, Sheridan, DUS, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Darion M. Lafond, 19, Sheridan, contempt of court/bench warrant, municipal court, arrested by SPD

• Jessica Colter Foust, 37 Buffalo, battery, unlawful contact, circuit court, arrested by SCSO

Sunday

• Dallas Clem Mitchell, 32, Highmore, South Dakota, possession of a controlled substance in plant form, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Brody Gage Stanton, 24, Sheridan, breach of peace, circuit court, arrested by SPD

• Bret Allyn Feser, 22, Happy Valley, Oregon, elude an officer, possession of a controlled substance in plant form, circuit court, arrested by WHP

• Britteny Nicole Amend, 31, Sheridan, custody or warrant or incident, circuit court, arrested by SPD

 

JAIL

Today

Daily inmate count: 77

Female inmate count: 12

Inmates at treatment facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Inmates housed at other facilities (not counted in daily inmate count): 0

Number of book-ins for the weekend: 17

Number of releases for the weekend: 6

Highest number of inmates held over the weekend: 77

August 27th, 2018

