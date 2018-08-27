FacebookTwitterInstagramYouTube

Broncs, Lady Broncs dispatch Torrington in 1st home match

SHERIDAN — Saturday provided Sheridan High School tennis fans their first opportunity to watch the Broncs at home this season. It also gave No. 1 girls singles player, Julia Kutz, a chance to work on a skill she sharpened ahead of Sheridan’s dual against Torrington Saturday.

“Coach (Toby) Laird had me working on top spin and coming into the net and that’s what I struggled with a lot last season,” Kutz said. “Hitting against the girls who lob a lot was a struggle. That’s my way to counter that.”

The practice work went to good use as she didn’t lose one game, winning in straight sets 6-0, 6-0 over Emi Glass. The Lady Broncs as a whole defeated the Lady Blazers 3-2, while the Broncs wasted little time shutting out the Blazers 5-0.

Much like Kutz, Hannah Jost and Ella Laird also imposed their will in the No. 1 doubles match. The Sheridan duo toppled Elyssa Cummings and Bethany Wunibold 6-2, 6-0. The Lady Broncs No. 2 doubles combo of Tori Pearce and Steph Gonda rebounded from a first-set loss against Tyne Stokes and Trisha Cates to win the match 2-6, 6-1, 6-3.

Sheridan tennis enthusiasts that turned their attention to the boys side saw a slew of dominating performances.

Ethan Kutz — Julia’s brother and No. 1 singles player for the Broncs — downed Brian Fenn 6-3, 6-2 with plenty of self-critiquing along the way.

“When I’m playing bad I just have to mentally go through it,” Kutz said. “I had to just kind of more go for the serve and volley because my ground strokes weren’t working real well. I just wasn’t focused, wasn’t bending my knees and moving my feet enough. I just don’t think I got into (the match) early enough and I couldn’t really get into the swing of it.”

Sheridan’s junior standout rarely went a point without vocally giving some self reflection.

While not all the shots he hit met his high standards, the end result of a straight-set win gave him plenty to smile about afterward.

No. 2 singles player Reed Rabon marked the first Bronc to complete his match as he dominated Aidyn Saucedo 6-0, 6-1. Logan Jensen and Trenton Lewallen took care of Levi Wickham and Mason Weis 6-2, 6-3 in the No. 1 doubles match.

The No. 2 doubles team of Kevin Woodrow and Tomy Phillips and the No. 3 doubles team of Jarrett Hoy and Zane Myers toppled their opponents 6-1, 6-1 and 6-2, 6-0, respectively.

The Broncs, who swept a team for the third time this season, improved to 4-1, while the Lady Broncs boosted their record to 3-2 on the year.

Sheridan stays home and plays host to Cheyenne East and Cheyenne Central Friday beginning at 9 a.m.

