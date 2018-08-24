Sheridan places second in Casper

SHERIDAN — The Sheridan High School cross-country team got its season underway at the Kelly Walsh XC Invite at Beartrap Meadow. The boys team took runner-up, only two points behind Lander, and the girls team placed sixth.

“The meet on Casper Mountain was a very good test for the Sheridan athletes for the first meet of the season,” Sheridan head coach Art Baures said.

Alex Garber paced the Broncs, crossing ninth in a field of 86 runners with a time of 18 minutes, 55 seconds. Only 32 seconds separated Sheridan’s top-five runners. Wyatt Shaw finished 13th, clocking in at 19.12, and David Standish took 14th with a 19.18.

Kate Moran led the Lady Broncs, finishing with a time of 22:02 to place ninth in a field of 78. Josie Fettig crossed in 24th place with a time of 24.16 and Piper O’Dell took 38th, clocking in at 24:30. Both of Sheridan’s junior varsity teams won their respective races. “It was a good start to the season and we will go back to work next week before we go to Billings,” Baures said. “The kids are still hungry and looking to improve in the early part of the new season.” The Billings Invite will take place Aug. 31.